Apple's mysterious 'HomeAccessory' device could have an A18 chip with a square display

Allegedly, Apple has been working on some sort of new smart home device for quite some time. In early July, the backend code revealed a device labeled "Home Accessory," which suggested a new Apple product powered by the A18 chip and is now in the iPhone 16 lineup.

In a new leak, an unnamed source has given more details about this potential iPad/Apple TV/HomePod to the fellows over at 9to5Mac.

According to the source, the 'Home Accessory' device is a new smart home product from Apple, codenamed J490. Supposedly, it will run an A18 chip, though it's not specified whether it will run the base A18 or the more powerful A18 Pro that powers the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. The A18 will enable the smart home accessory to run Apple Intelligence features, which are also unspecified.

Several rumors have claimed that the mysterious smart home device will feature an iPad-esque display, automatically making it potentially one of the best smart displays.

However, the source told 9to5Mac that in its "current state," the Home Accessory features a squarish display. The display features a customizable Lock Screen with multiple clock faces, something available on Apple TVs thanks to the new tVOS 18 update.

They also claimed the product will feature a built-in camera with FaceTime capabilities and other video chat apps.

The camera will be used for gesture controls. It will even "identify the user" standing before the camera to enable Personal Requests. This is similar to how the current HomePod can identify distinct voices for the same feature.

The HomeAccessory will run apps, play media independently, and act as an AirPlay receiver.

We don't have any information on what this potential Home Accessory might be branded. Most previous rumors have suggested this will be the next generation of HomePod devices, but Apple could rebrand.

Will it be enough to make our best smart home devices list? We'll have to wait until the spring of 2025 to see the device, according to the 9to5Mac source.

