Amazon is releasing Echo Pop devices with your favorite NFL team — but there's a catch

Today, Amazon announced a limited edition version of the Echo Pop smart home speakers that feature the logos of NFL teams. The new versions of the compact smart speakers have designs for all 32 teams in the professional football league.

The speakers featured Amazon's AI-powered assistant Alexa which allows you play music, check the weather or news and control other compatible smart home devices.

The Echo Pop is the cheapest Amazon Alexa-powered smart speaker usually retailing for $40. The NFL variants are seeing a bit of a bump up to $59.99. The speaker comes with an NFL faceplate and a sleeve.

Not every device appears to have gotten the same level design as the LA Rams seen above or the Denver Broncos, seen below. Some speakers like the one for the Minnesota Vikings just have the logo on the speaker faceplate. You'll need to look through the listings to see if your team got a little bit more design love.

In our review of the Echo Pop from last year, Tom's Guide Editor-in-Chief Mike Prospero said, "I was pretty skeptical when Amazon first announced the Echo Pop; it seemed like the company was really trying to squeeze out as much as they could from the smart speaker market, which admittedly is slowing down. By stripping out some features that not many people are likely to use, Amazon was able to slice $10 — and the front — off the Echo Dot.

If the speaker is going to live by your bedside, we still recommend the $59 Echo Dot with Clock — that little display goes a long way. However, if all you need is a cheap smart speaker that can play pretty good music, the Echo Pop is worth a shot."

As he said, if you don't care about smart home feature, and just want a music playing smart speaker with your favorite NFL team's logo, the new Echo Pop variants might be the way to go.

The speakers are available for pre-order right now but not every team device will ship at the same time. Fans of the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will get their devices first with other teams releasing in the below order through November 19.

October 15: Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints

October 22: Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams

October 29: Houston Texans and New York Jets

November 5: Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens

November 12: Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles

November 19: Pittsburgh Steelers Cleveland Browns Chicago Bears Detroit Lions New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Chargers New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars Carolina Panthers

