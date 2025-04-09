Ninja just dropped a new griddle that claims to heat more evenly than a Blackstone

News
By published

The new Sizzle Pro XL indoor griddle offers edge-to-edge heat and a 40% larger cooking surface

Ninja Sizzle Pro XL
(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja is no stranger to indoor grills. The brand has released several indoor grill and air fryers over the years, but even as a Ninja superfan, they've never appealed to me. That is, until the latest release, the Sizzle Pro XL.

Announced yesterday, the $199 Sizzle Pro XL claims to heat more evenly than a Blackstone grill due to its ProTemp IQ tech. That means you won't have to contend with hotspots and uneven cooking, and it'll allow you to use every inch of cooktop surface on offer.

Speaking of cooking surface, you'll get 40% more than Ninja's OG Sizzle indoor grill when you opt for the Pro XL, and the detachable ventilated lid promises to make cleaning up a breeze.

Ninja Sizzle Pro XL
Ninja Sizzle Pro XL: $199 at Ninjakitchen

The Ninja Sizzle Pro XL can fit 10 burgers and be used as a flat griddle or an indoor grill, thanks to its removable grill plate.

View Deal

Fit for feasting

Ninja Sizzle Pro XL

(Image credit: Ninja)

The thing that's never appealed to me about indoor grills is that they simply can't rival the best grills I've tested. Smaller and smoke-free, you lose so much of the charm of your classic Weber or Blackstone griddle when you opt for an indoor option.

However, while I do have a grill in my yard, I've not got much space for much else out there. If, like me, you're stuck on outdoor space but love to entertain, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL could be the answer to your prayers.

The Sizzle is capable of hitting temperatures of 250°F–500°F, and its detachable lid allows you to cook with the lid up for authentic char-grilling, or lid-down for locking in heat and allowing your food to cook through evenly.

More even cooking

Ninja Sizzle Pro XL

(Image credit: Ninja)

When we test griddles, one of the first things we look for is an even temperature. Hotspots on your griddle can lead to an uneven cooking experience, with some burgers burnt and others undercooked.

Ninja claims that the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL offers edge-to-edge heat, with a more consistent result than the Blackstone 36" Griddle Cooking Station. A bold claim, considering how iconic Blackstone's griddles are!

We'll be testing the Sizzle Pro XL in due course, but if you're looking for a large indoor griddle that's capable of cooking up a feast, this could be the perfect option.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Home News
TOPICS
Millie Fender
Millie Fender
Senior Homes Editor

Millie is the Senior Home Editor at Tom's Guide. She's been reviewing home tech for over five years, testing everything from coffee makers to the latest vacuum cleaners. Starting out in 2019 as a Staff Writer at TopTenReviews, Millie then moved on to Future's Homes portfolio, where she eventually oversaw all product testing as Head of Reviews.

With particular expertise in cookware and kitchen appliances, you'll struggle to find an air fryer Millie's not tested. She's traveled the world reporting on the latest home innovations and product launches, learning how to use pizza ovens from Pizzaiolos in Naples, and touring the De'Longhi factory in Venice.

When she's not reporting on home and appliance trends, Millie loves watching live music. She's currently learning the guitar - naturally, she plays a Fender.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about home appliances
Le Creuset Flamme Doree Dutch Oven

Le Creuset just gave its most iconic color a shimmering redesign to celebrate its 100th anniversary
Nutribullet x McLaren blender

Nutribullet's new McLaren F1 blender will have you making smoothies faster than Lando Norris
RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti

RTX 5060 Ti price rumor is surprisingly lower than I thought — less than an RTX 4060 Ti
See more latest
Most Popular
RTX 5070 vs RTX 5070 Ti
RTX 5060 Ti price rumor is surprisingly lower than I thought — less than an RTX 4060 Ti
A tri-image iPhone 16 Pro Max, Nintendo Switch 2 and Razer laptop
Trump tariff fallout — live updates on price hikes and out-of-stock products
An image from &quot;Predator: Killer of Killers&quot; showing an animated Yautja warrior baring its teeth
We just got our first look at Hulu's new 'Predator' movie — 'Killer of Killers' looks like a must-watch
A man filing his taxes electronically on a laptop
Scammers are impersonating QuickBooks in last-minute tax phishing scam — and it's stealing financial data
Denon earbuds in-ear
There's an new AirPods 4 competitor in town: Denon's new buds boast next gen specs and a great price
An HDMI 2.1 connection
Is this the beginning of the end of HDMI? Here’s what you need to know about GPMI
Tom Brady playing Boxpollen
Boxbollen fitness is trending on TikTok — here’s why celebrities like the Kardashians and Tom Brady are doing it
Prime Video logo appears on a tablet surrounded by a can of soda, spilled popcorn, headphones and a cactus
5 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
iPhone 17 Pro Max render
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max just tipped for major camera upgrade
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, April 9 (#668)