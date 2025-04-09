Ninja just dropped a new griddle that claims to heat more evenly than a Blackstone

Ninja is no stranger to indoor grills. The brand has released several indoor grill and air fryers over the years, but even as a Ninja superfan, they've never appealed to me. That is, until the latest release, the Sizzle Pro XL.

Announced yesterday, the $199 Sizzle Pro XL claims to heat more evenly than a Blackstone grill due to its ProTemp IQ tech. That means you won't have to contend with hotspots and uneven cooking, and it'll allow you to use every inch of cooktop surface on offer.

Speaking of cooking surface, you'll get 40% more than Ninja's OG Sizzle indoor grill when you opt for the Pro XL, and the detachable ventilated lid promises to make cleaning up a breeze.

Fit for feasting

(Image credit: Ninja)

The thing that's never appealed to me about indoor grills is that they simply can't rival the best grills I've tested. Smaller and smoke-free, you lose so much of the charm of your classic Weber or Blackstone griddle when you opt for an indoor option.

However, while I do have a grill in my yard, I've not got much space for much else out there. If, like me, you're stuck on outdoor space but love to entertain, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL could be the answer to your prayers.

The Sizzle is capable of hitting temperatures of 250°F–500°F, and its detachable lid allows you to cook with the lid up for authentic char-grilling, or lid-down for locking in heat and allowing your food to cook through evenly.

More even cooking

(Image credit: Ninja)

When we test griddles, one of the first things we look for is an even temperature. Hotspots on your griddle can lead to an uneven cooking experience, with some burgers burnt and others undercooked.

Ninja claims that the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL offers edge-to-edge heat, with a more consistent result than the Blackstone 36" Griddle Cooking Station. A bold claim, considering how iconic Blackstone's griddles are!

We'll be testing the Sizzle Pro XL in due course, but if you're looking for a large indoor griddle that's capable of cooking up a feast, this could be the perfect option.