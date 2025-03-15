I tried this DIY vacuum cleaning hack — and it solved one of my biggest problems

Don’t throw your old cardboard tubes out — use them for cleaning instead!

Dyson V7
(Image credit: Dyson)

When it comes to housework, it can often be a challenge to stay on top of dust. And while I’m constantly vacuuming to keep my wooden floors spotless, there just seems be the inevitable dust ball hiding somewhere.

Even using one of the best vacuum cleaners and many attachments, still weren't good enough for tackling those narrow or hard-to-reach spots. Trouble areas were in crevices between door frames and windowsills making my cleaning even more of a chore!

Handheld vacuum cleaner and cardboard tube

(Image credit: Future)

That was when I saw this clever vacuum cleaning tool hack while scrolling my Pinterest feed that completely blew my mind.

Jill Nystul (aka Jillee) is the founder of lifestyle blog, One Good Thing by Jillee, where she shares useful cleaning and vacuuming hacks. One of which was a DIY vacuum crevice tool to fit into narrow or tight spaces like vents, or between doorframes.

In fact, this just involves a common household item that you’d normally recycle or throw out. So what is this genius idea that caught my eye?

What is the DIY vacuum crevice tool hack?

Vacuum cleaner hack with cardboard tube

Vacuum cleaner hack with cardboard tube (Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to Jill, you can make a vacuum crevice tool by simply inserting an old toilet tissue roll or paper towel cardboard tube to the end of your handheld vacuum or hose.

It’s super easy to do, eco-friendly and doesn’t cost a thing! Talk about a win-win. I was keen to try this hack to see if it could tackle my biggest cleaning problem yet.

So, after saving up my old cardboard tubes, here’s how I made my DIY vacuum tool hack in just three easy steps.

Using my new "crevice tool"

First, I took my cardboard tube and pushed a third of it into the end of my vacuum cleaner (without a hose). Although, Jill does state you could easily attach to a hose if needed.

This proved to be a bit fiddly, but don’t worry if it doesn’t fit perfectly inside. You can squeeze or trim the tube to whatever length is better for you. Plus, you don’t need any tape or rubber band to secure it, once it’s snugly in place.

Vacuum Cleaning Tool Hack

(Image credit: Future)

Next, you simply pinch and flatten the end of the tube to create a narrow opening — thus creating your DIY crevice tool! You can't get much easier than that!

I couldn't wait to power on the vacuum cleaner to see what all this fuss was about.

Vacuum cleaning hack in floor crevice

Vacuum cleaning hack in floor crevice (Image credit: Future)

Using my makeshift "crevice tool" was super easy. I made sure the narrow end was positioned into a crevice before powering on my vacuum cleaner. I was amazed at how quickly it sucked up dust particles and tiny specs of dirt that I wouldn’t have normally got to.

I found it particularly effective tackling the crevices in my wooden flooring by my fireplace, and around the windowsill seals.

Vacuum cleaning hack on windowsill

Vacuum cleaning hack on windowsill (Image credit: Future)

One thing to note, is not to apply too much pressure into the area.

Since it’s cardboard, it can easily fold or bend out of shape, so I had to direct it lightly over the area I wanted to clean.

Verdict

I write about home hacks for a living and this DIY vacuum tool turned out to be a clever cleaning trick.

Not only was it narrow enough for fitting into crevices or around sills, but it did an impressive job at sucking up dust particles.

Just try not to apply too much pressure onto it, as the cardboard will easily bend or crease. Of course, it's always handy to have a supply of cardboard tubes at the ready, in case this happens! Needless to say, it has solved all of my cleaning woes, and upgraded my vacuum cleaning game.

So the next time you have any spare cardboard tubes lying around the house, don't throw them out. Just repurpose and clean with them instead!

