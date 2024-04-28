This TikTok hack gets you one of Dyson’s best features for just $20

TikTok seems to be the go-to place to find quick and easy cleaning hacks, gaining a strong ‘Cleantok’ following. Some are genius ideas while others, not so much — but these all promise to make your household chores less of a task, without breaking the bank.

And if you want to level up your best vacuum cleaner to rival an expensive Dyson, this one simple, inexpensive hack has got everyone talking. Posted by @ chandlerisaac with the caption, “Amazon Cleaning Must-Have under $20”, she explains exactly how to turn your vacuum cleaner into a $750 Dyson for under $20. Sounds intriguing?

For those unfamiliar with Dyson's premium range of cleaners, the Dyson v15 Detect was praised for its green laser on the head, revealing hidden dust and debris on hardwood floors while you vacuum. This is a handy indicator to see the exact spots where dust and debris are hiding — often missed by the naked eye. What’s more, this helps to do a more thorough clean, leaving hardwood floors spotless.

Of course, being a Dyson, this particular model comes with an eye-watering price tag, and the laser will set you back around a hefty $750.

TikTok vacuum cleaner hack

This clever gadget will level up your vacuum cleaning game for just under $20 —making a considerable saving! So what is it? It’s simply a laser light that you can stick to your vacuum cleaner head with adhesive stickers, and replicates the fluffy laser head of one of the latest Dyson vacuums.

The clip then shows what her hardwood floors look like without the laser light, before turning it on to reveal a layer of dust, hair and debris on her flooring. As she proceeds to clean, she says the light works well in daylight, but even better at night, to see all the dust clearly in the dark. She also mentions in her description, “it works on pretty much any vacuum so you can stick it to your existing one for a magic upgrade!”.

It’s no surprise that this clever hack to turn your vacuum cleaner into a $750 Dyson vacuum cleaner went viral. One follower commented, “This is an eye-opener, literally. I thought my hardwoods were pretty clean until they were exposed,” while another asked, “Wow! Can you show it work on carpet?”.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dyson V15 (Image credit: Dyson)

The neat gadget in question is called a Vacuum Cleaner Dust Display LED Lamp, available from Amazon for just $19 . It has a universal design, so should be compatible with most household vacuum cleaners, just check the specs first before buying. What’s more, it’s super easy to install by just attaching it to the left side of the vacuum cleaner head.

We're huge fans of Dyson vacuums at Tom's Guide, and the laser cleaning head is just one of the many features we enjoy when using this vacuum. Of course, buying this $20 add-on won't give your regular vacuum the added suction or HEPA filtration you'll find when you buy a Dyson, if you don’t have the budget to upgrade to a Dyson vacuum, this hack is certainly a cheaper solution to make light work of cleaning chores, and reduce dust in your home . Just remember that, unlike a regular vacuum cleaner, you'll need to switch the light on and off as you use it.

If you are looking to splash out however, here are 5 things you need to look for when buying a Dyson.

Rechargeable Vacuum Cleaner Dust Display Light: $19.99 at Amazon This attachment claims to fit 99% of upright, stick, and canister vacuum cleaners in the market, and its rechargeable design means you can use it time after time without having to replace any batteries.

More from Tom's Guide