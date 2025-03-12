I just found the best bag for Hello Kitty fans — and I'm obsessed

My Tom’s Guide colleagues can tell you where to get the one of the best gym bags or the best laptop bags. But the best bag for Hello Kitty fans? That’s where I come in. I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: Loungefly is one of my favorite places to shop fandom merchandise that’s both stylish and practical, and ever since I got my hands on one of its bags, my world has changed.

I highly recommend snagging one of these bags while you can, especially if you’re a Hello Kitty fan. Amazon has a few Loungefly Hello Kitty items on sale for a discounted price, but stock is low. If you miss out on Amazon’s sale, make sure to check Loungefly’s stock too.

Up until recently, I would pretty much use one bag for everything — a Moana-themed backpack I got back when the first movie came out in 2016. After 8 years and many adventures, I decided it was time to retire this backpack from service. While my old bag was large and had plenty of space, that sometimes worked to its detriment as I often found myself carting it around everywhere with me even when the only things I needed to carry were a water bottle and a pair of earbuds. It also didn’t blend in well with fancier clothing if I wanted to dress up, and there weren’t any inner compartments to organize my stuff.

Enter Loungefly. To celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary, Loungefly released this crossbody bag (as part of a larger collection including a mini backpack, wallet and a few other items.) I adopted it as my main bag for a week and in short, I’m totally obsessed with it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For starters, the look of this bag is fantastic. It’s made of metallic gold faux leather that has a beautiful iridescent effect when it catches the light. The upper flap has an embossed pattern that depicts Hello Kitty’s iconic bow, while the lower main section of the bag features a quilted surface with bow-shaped metal studs. There’s an adjustable black strap that provides some nice color contrast, as well as a gold-colored, bow-shaped metal handle at the top if you need to grab it in a hurry. And with a black printed custom lining, this bag looks amazing both inside and out.

This bag is a bit like a chameleon. Its gold color makes a statement without being too showy, meaning it matches well if I’m going for an evening out. But thanks to its iridescent hue and black strap, it harmonises well with pretty much any color I want to wear — that makes it great for casual outings and shopping trips too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On a day-to-day basis I tend to carry quite a lot of stuff, and I was seriously impressed that this crossbody could fit everything I needed and had room to spare. I crammed in my water bottle, phone, charger, wallet, pen holder, hand sanitizer, lip balm and a pair of headphones too. I could even keep myself entertained by bringing a Nintendo Switch console. I love this bag because whether I’m bringing a lot of items or just a few little things, it’s comfortable to carry and not too over-the-top. I also like the separated compartment at the side that’s great for keeping track of small items, like a card holder or keys.

My only complaint is that I can’t use it as my work bag — even with my space-saving packing skills, my 13-inch laptop won’t fit inside. Still, if you don’t carry a laptop in with you and only need smaller items I’m confident this would function well as a work bag, and it would look great too.

If you’re not a Hello Kitty fan, there are a ton more styles to choose from over at Loungefly, with designs based on everything from Gilmore Girls to Sesame Street.