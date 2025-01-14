Don’t throw it out! 7 ways you can reuse plastic bottles around your home

If you consume bottled water on a regular basis, you’ll probably have an abundance of empty bottles ready to recycle. But before you throw them all out, there are some clever ways you can repurpose them to use around the home.

Ranging from handy gardening tools to holders, who knew that your humble plastic bottle can be so useful! This is especially the case when you’re stuck and need a quick-fix solution. So if you want zero waste or aim to be more eco-friendly, here’s how to reuse your empty plastic bottles.

1. Watering your plants

Plastic bottle used to water soil (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you don’t have a proper can, watering plants can often be a messy job. A clever way to water your houseplants however, is to upcycle a plastic bottle. Just take off the lids and carefully poke holes in them with a sharp object.

Fill your clean, empty bottle with water and simply sprinkle your plants when needed. Not only is this a good way to conserve water, but will save you from getting splashes everywhere. Plus, it's far cheaper than buying a watering can!

2. Bird feeder

Bird on a plastic bottle bird feeder (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If your yard attracts colorful birds or even hummingbirds, you might want to know how to feed these furry visitors. And if you don’t have a bird feeder at hand, you can easily make one from a plastic bottle.

Simply cut out a section on the side of a plastic bottle that is wide enough for a bird to access their treats, before filling the bottom with bird feed. You can securely hang it up in your yard with twine or wire. And for those who want to get up close and personal, you could invest in a smart Bird Buddy that can take high quality photos and videos taken by the feeder's camera.

3. Planting seedlings

Planting seedlings in plastic bottle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another great use for plastic bottles is for planting seedlings. First, cut the plastic bottle in half, before making tiny drainage holes at the bottom. Then add potting soil and sow your seeds as normal.

Gently water the soil, and wait for your seedlings to sprout before transplanting them outside in your yard or to a larger pot. This is also a great way to start growing herbs, green vegetables or to display succulents.

Just watch out for these 7 mistakes it’s all too easy to make when growing herbs.

4. Stationery holders

Straws and utensils in plastic bottles (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have loose items lying around in your home, plastic bottles can come in handy. Be it long straws at parties, or pens and pencils, these can be used as holders to keep items organized.

5. Pasta container

Spaghetti in a plastic bottle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you have excess spaghetti or need to quickly store pasta from a damaged bag, plastic water bottles can make a good temporary container. Ensure it’s clean and dry before you store your pasta inside.

Tall plastic bottles are ideal for longer pasta, and its transparency makes it easier to find in your pantry cupboard. For organizing tips, here’s how to declutter your kitchen cabinets in 5 easy steps.

6. Fun arts and crafts

Colorful plastic bottles used for crafts (Image credit: Shutterstock)

For those with young children who love DIY crafts, you can get super creative with old plastic bottles. Be it cutting them into cute plant pots or even colorful animals, these can make great art materials — and won’t cost a thing either!

Just ensure the bottles are clean with no sharp edges before painting or decorating.

7. Rice containers

Rice stored in plastic bottles (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you enjoy cooking rice but lack space for your supply, why not store them in large plastic bottles? These are a great way to store sacks of rice in one container. Then you simply pour out the quantity that you need each time.

Rice is pretty versatile, and you don't necessarily need a rice cooker for fluffy, delicious dishes. Check out rice cooker vs Instant Pot — which is better?

