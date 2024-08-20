This DIY spray has banished spiders from my home and leaves my windows gleaming

As a homeowner who's battled both streaky windows and eight-legged intruders, I've discovered a game-changing solution. As spider season approaches, you're probably wondering how to keep spiders out of your home while achieving spotless windows, and this clever hack is your answer.



Through trial and error, I've found that while there are many tips to avoid streaking on your windows, this method stands out for its pest-repelling properties. Like many, I knew that vinegar and baking soda are essential for everyday cleaning, but this recipe takes window washing to the next level.



By combining household items with a secret ingredient — peppermint oil, you'll have sparkling clean windows that double as spider-resistant surfaces. This simple yet effective technique has revolutionized my cleaning routine and kept unwanted guests at bay. Let's explore how you can double your money by achieving sparkling clean windows and a pest-free home in one go.

What you'll need

4 cups of warm water

2 cups of white vinegar

1/4 cup of washing up liquid

Peppermint essential oil

A large bowl

Spray bottle

Microfiber cloth

1. Gather your ingredients (Image: © Future) Collect all the items listed in the What you'll need section above. These common household items form the base of our powerful cleaning solution. The peppermint oil is our secret weapon against spiders and other pests, as many insects find its strong aroma repulsive.

2. Mix the cleaning solution (Image: © Future) In your large bowl, combine the warm water, white vinegar, and washing up liquid. Gently stir the mixture to ensure all ingredients are well incorporated. The vinegar acts as a natural disinfectant and helps cut through grime, while the washing up liquid provides cleaning power without leaving residue.

3. Add the secret ingredient (Image: © Future) Next, add 10-15 drops of peppermint essential oil to the mixture. This not only gives your cleaner a fresh scent but also creates the pest-repelling properties we're after. Stir again to distribute the oil evenly throughout the solution.

4. Clean the exterior windows (Image: © Future) Dip your microfiber cloth or sponge into the cleaning solution, wringing out excess liquid to avoid drips. Starting from the top corner of each window, work your way down in a zigzag pattern. This technique helps prevent streaks and ensures you cover the entire surface. Pay special attention to the corners and edges of the windows, as these are common entry points for spiders.

5. Tackle the interior windows (Image: © Future) For interior windows, which typically have less dirt and grime, use a simplified version of the cleaner. If you have solution left, pour it into a spray bottle. If not, make a fresh batch and pour it in. Spray the mixture onto the interior window surfaces and wipe with a clean microfiber cloth.

6. Dry and polish (Image: © Future) To achieve a streak-free finish, use a clean, dry microfiber cloth to buff the windows after cleaning. Work in circular motions to remove any remaining moisture and polish the glass to a shine. This step is crucial for both the interior and exterior windows.

7. Extend the spider-repelling effect (Image: © Future) To maximize the pest-repelling benefits, spray a diluted peppermint oil solution around window frames, sills, and other potential entry points. Mix water and a few drops of peppermint oil in a spray bottle and apply it to these areas every few weeks.

This extra step creates an additional barrier against spiders and other insects, making your home less attractive to unwanted visitors.

The results... By following these steps, you'll not only achieve sparkling clean windows but also create a natural deterrent against spiders and other pests. This eco-friendly, dual-purpose cleaning hack has become a staple in my summer cleaning routine, helping me maintain a clean, pest-free home throughout the warmer months. Give it a try, and you might just find yourself looking forward to window cleaning day!

