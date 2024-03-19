Zorirushi’s Home Bakery Mini Breakmaker is less $200 right now in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Who doesn’t love the smell of freshly baked bread? With your own breadmaker, you can have a fresh loaf filling your household with a beautiful aroma every day. A breadmaker will take the hard work out of kneading, rising, shaping, and baking, leaving you to get on with your day while still enjoying a tasty, freshly baked treat.

Right now, the Zorirushi Home Bakery Mini Breadmaker is $190 at Amazon. It’s reduced by a staggering 38%, with a $117 saving in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, giving you the perfect excuse to grab the deal and invest in a bread maker.

Zorirushi Home Bakery Mini Breadmaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FZojirushi-BB-HAC10-1-Pound-Loaf-Programmable-Breadmaker%2Fdp%2FB000G32H84%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $307 now $190

There's no need for a big machine if you have a small family or you're baking for one or two. This mini bread maker produces an attractive cube-shaped loaf that won't leave you with uneaten stale bread.

This mini breadmaker features as the top bread machine for small families in our best bread machines roundup. It produces a 1 pound loaf, and is compact and lightweight. This mini bread machine measures 11.25 x 8.5 x 12.25 inches, ensuring it won’t overcrowd your countertop.

It comes with an LCD display and features a bread texture control, crust color control, keep warm, and delay start functions. And if you're short on time, it has a quick 2-hour setting.

It doesn’t have the aesthetic qualities of some bread makers, but it’s perfect for if you need a smaller bake and it's light enough (just 14lbs) to be placed in a cupboard when not in use.