Zorirushi’s Home Bakery Mini Breakmaker is less $200 right now in the Amazon Big Spring Sale
Enjoy fresh bread every day
Who doesn’t love the smell of freshly baked bread? With your own breadmaker, you can have a fresh loaf filling your household with a beautiful aroma every day. A breadmaker will take the hard work out of kneading, rising, shaping, and baking, leaving you to get on with your day while still enjoying a tasty, freshly baked treat.
Right now, the Zorirushi Home Bakery Mini Breadmaker is $190 at Amazon. It’s reduced by a staggering 38%, with a $117 saving in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, giving you the perfect excuse to grab the deal and invest in a bread maker.
Zorirushi Home Bakery Mini Breadmaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FZojirushi-BB-HAC10-1-Pound-Loaf-Programmable-Breadmaker%2Fdp%2FB000G32H84%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $307 now $190
There's no need for a big machine if you have a small family or you're baking for one or two. This mini bread maker produces an attractive cube-shaped loaf that won't leave you with uneaten stale bread.
This mini breadmaker features as the top bread machine for small families in our best bread machines roundup. It produces a 1 pound loaf, and is compact and lightweight. This mini bread machine measures 11.25 x 8.5 x 12.25 inches, ensuring it won’t overcrowd your countertop.
It comes with an LCD display and features a bread texture control, crust color control, keep warm, and delay start functions. And if you're short on time, it has a quick 2-hour setting.
It doesn’t have the aesthetic qualities of some bread makers, but it’s perfect for if you need a smaller bake and it's light enough (just 14lbs) to be placed in a cupboard when not in use.
Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.
As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.
