Viral TikTok reveals secret gadget built into Ninja air fryer
There could be more to your Ninja air fryer than you first thought
Ninja makes some of the best air fryers you can buy and there's always a flurry of interest in what the brand is up to. That extends to the some of the best coffee makers or blenders it also makes.
So it shouldn't come as a surprise when a recent TikTok post about a little-known feature available on some Ninja air fryers went viral.
Ninja fan and TikTok user @bowesy5 has sparked something of a frenzy by revealing the "secret" meat probe that's tucked into the side of some Ninja air fryer models.
Unfortunately, after viewing the viral post, some viewers rushed to discover the secret compartment, only to be disappointed that it was not on their model.
"Secret" accessory
@bowesy5 ♬ MIND BLOWING (Slowed) - Dj Rafael Nk
Tucked into the side of some Ninja air fryers is a hidden compartment, which reveals a meat probe when the cover is removed. It’s a super handy device, so you don’t need to use a separate meat thermometer to check that your protein has reached the perfect internal temperature.
What’s more, as it’s attached to the appliance, you won’t be rummaging around your kitchen drawers to find your meat thermometer hidden beneath a mound of kitchen clutter — instead, it’s safely stowed away in your air fryer.
As discussed, this feature is far from universal on Ninja machines and I could only confirm two such models have a meat probe included.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
These are:
- Ninja Smart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer (DZ550) — available at Amazon for $249 but currently reduced to $209
- Ninja DoubleStack 2 Basket 10 QT Air Fryer With Smart Thermometer — available at Ninja for $269 but currently reduced to $239.
This 10-quart, 2-basket Ninja air fryer comes with a Smart Cook System. The integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer takes the guesswork out of knowing when your protein is rare, medium or well done. Apart from air fry, it also features bakes, roast, reheat, air broil and dehydrate.
But, if you discover that your Ninja air fryer doesn’t include a meat probe, you can buy the Ninja Foodi Smart Thermometer ($22 at Ninja Kitchen), which is compatible with the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer.
Alternatively, there are plenty of other meat thermometers on the market, including Chef iQ’s Smart Sense Thermometer, which I highly rate, ($74 at Amazon).
Of course, if you do own a Ninja air fryer with a hidden meat probe that isn't on the above list — please let us know in the comments and we can update this article accordingly.
More from Tom's Guide
Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.
As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I tested a portable espresso machine for a month and the results shocked me — it actually makes proper coffee
I tried this designer kitchen scale and was disappointed at first — but the dual lid makes it worth it