Viral TikTok reveals secret gadget built into Ninja air fryer

Ninja makes some of the best air fryers you can buy and there's always a flurry of interest in what the brand is up to. That extends to the some of the best coffee makers or blenders it also makes.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise when a recent TikTok post about a little-known feature available on some Ninja air fryers went viral.

Ninja fan and TikTok user @bowesy5 has sparked something of a frenzy by revealing the "secret" meat probe that's tucked into the side of some Ninja air fryer models.

Unfortunately, after viewing the viral post, some viewers rushed to discover the secret compartment, only to be disappointed that it was not on their model.

"Secret" accessory

Tucked into the side of some Ninja air fryers is a hidden compartment, which reveals a meat probe when the cover is removed. It’s a super handy device, so you don’t need to use a separate meat thermometer to check that your protein has reached the perfect internal temperature.

What’s more, as it’s attached to the appliance, you won’t be rummaging around your kitchen drawers to find your meat thermometer hidden beneath a mound of kitchen clutter — instead, it’s safely stowed away in your air fryer.

As discussed, this feature is far from universal on Ninja machines and I could only confirm two such models have a meat probe included.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are:

Ninja Smart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer (DZ550) — available at Amazon for $249 but currently reduced to $209

Ninja DoubleStack 2 Basket 10 QT Air Fryer With Smart Thermometer — available at Ninja for $269 but currently reduced to $239.

But, if you discover that your Ninja air fryer doesn’t include a meat probe, you can buy the Ninja Foodi Smart Thermometer ($22 at Ninja Kitchen), which is compatible with the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 2-Basket Air Fryer.

Alternatively, there are plenty of other meat thermometers on the market, including Chef iQ’s Smart Sense Thermometer, which I highly rate, ($74 at Amazon).

Of course, if you do own a Ninja air fryer with a hidden meat probe that isn't on the above list — please let us know in the comments and we can update this article accordingly.