Our Place's best-selling air fryer oven just got a major update

Cookware brand Our Place has become an internet sensation, its colorful and toxin-free cookware touted by your favorite influencers and celebrities. We’d be surprised if you hadn’t heard of the Always Pan Pro, or perhaps the Perfect Power Pot. But, Our place’s most recently hyped item is the 6-in-1 countertop Wonder Oven — a cute and compact air fryer and toaster oven ideal for 1-2 person households. And now, Our Place has made a larger version that the whole family can enjoy.

The aptly named Large Wonder Oven is available at $225 at Our Place, just $50 more than the original. It brings everything people loved about its predecessor from faster preheating and cooking to toxin-free non-stick surfaces, but with a lot more room.

Our Place Large Wonder Oven: $255 at fromourplace.com The Large Wonder Oven is a 6-in-1 air fryer and toaster oven that is incredibly versatile, while also being visually-pleasing in the kitchen. This adorable item is packed with features, including faster preheating and cooking, and now it's got a lot more room, too. As if we needed even more Our Place kitchenware items to add to our wishlist.

Feed the whole family

This spacious upgrade comes with three oven racks and a 32-quart capacity, as opposed to the 13-quart of the standard Wonder Oven. Even the best air fryers don’t have this kind of space. The new size means you can feed more mouths, though it’ll take up more space on your kitchen counter.

Much like the standard Wonder Oven, it also comes with an air fryer basket and bake pan, all channelling the wonderfully sleek design and colorways of the Our Place brand. In our original full Wonder Oven review, we rated it four stars for its compact design and intuitive control panel. We also said it was: “ideal for small kitchens where space is at a premium and there are only 1-2 people to cook for.”

This upgraded release will still allow you to bake, broil, toast, air fry, roast, and cook away, but now it'll provide for the whole family. It boasts the capacity for larger meals and even claims to fit a 12-inch pizza.

We’re super impressed with the Large Wonder Oven specs, especially when comparing it to over worktop options on the market. The extra space is definitely something worth talking about, and we will. While we haven’t reviewed it yet, we’re certainly planning on it. So, be sure to check back and see how the larger version weighs up against its almighty predecessor.