5 expert tips to keep your carpets looking brand new

When it comes to maintaining our carpets, having one of the best vacuum cleaners is essential to keep them clean and spotless. But, if your carpets are starting to look a little worse for wear, it might be time to give it some extra TLC. What’s more, grubby carpets can make your interior scheme look lackluster — which isn’t a good first impression for guests.

Luckily, there are some simple tips you can do to keep your plush carpets looking brand new, according to floor care experts. From upgrading your cleaning regime to strategic furniture placement, you can quickly bring your dull carpets back to life.

So before you’re tempted to replace your flooring altogether, follow these expert tips to keep your carpets looking brand new.

1. Remove shoes indoors

Perhaps the easiest tip to protect your carpets is to encourage family and guests to remove shoes at the door. And if you have a lot of traffic coming in and out of your home, this will reduce the amount of dirt, dust , and other contaminants left on your carpets.

“It’s really as simple as that — a no-shoes policy in your home, especially in carpeted areas, will make a big difference,” says Elizabeth Shields, Operations Manager of Super Cleaning Service Louisville. “Shoes track in dirt, mud, and all sorts of grime, which can dull your carpet’s appearance. Set up a cute shoe rack by the door to encourage guests to kick off their shoes or for a more thoughtful approach, offer house slippers.”



And if you want to keep your entryway less cluttered, follow these 9 space-saving ideas to organize shoes in your entryway. Or even these 7 entryway ideas to impress guests.

2. Vacuum twice a week

You might have your regular cleaning routine, but experts advise you to vacuum twice a week to maintain your carpets. "Without regular cleaning, carpets can quickly become dirty and damaged, harming the home’s aesthetic and even offering a potential health risk - with increased bacteria in the home,” states Liam Cleverdon, Flooring Trends Expert at Flooring King . “To maintain a clean look, I suggest vacuuming regularly, at least twice a week, to remove any dirt and dust from the material. This can keep the house looking clean while avoiding any damage to the carpet’s fibres or colour.”

In addition, it’s always best to blot any spills immediately, rather than leaving them to set deeper into the carpet fibers. “Blotting any spills immediately is essential for maintaining a healthy carpet,” adds Cleverdon. “Spillages can quickly set into the carpet and should be addressed quickly using a clean cloth. As a flooring expert, I strongly recommend avoiding rubbing spills as this can make the stain look worse. Instead, opt for carpet cleaners while avoiding any harsh cleaning chemicals that could add to the damage.”

3. Keep pet nails trimmed

If you have pets, it’s inevitable that their sharp nails could snag or scratch at the carpet fibers from time to time. Experts recommend that you regularly trim pets nails to prevent this. "If you’re a pet parent, you know the struggle of keeping those little paws in check,” says Shields.

“Trimmed nails can save your carpet from scratches and snags. To make it less stressful for both you and your pet, do it maybe after a game of fetch or a good run around the yard. Whip out the clippers, and you’ll be done in no time. Don’t forget to give them a treat!”

4. Shift around your furniture

Whether it’s your coffee table or favorite armchair, furniture can leave unsightly indentations in the carpet, making it look worn over time. But it’s advisable to move furniture around to reduce the risk of damage.

“Furniture can also affect how clean and fresh carpets look,” adds Cleverdon. “Over time, furniture can leave indentations in the flooring, adding to the wear and tear of the material. To avoid this, simply move furniture periodically around the room and use ice cubes to soften the fibers, returning them to their natural state. Rugs can be tactically used to reduce wear and tear - use these in high-traffic rooms or under furniture.”



If you do prefer beautiful rugs, you'll also need to know how to clean a rug and make it look brand new.

5. Invest in a carpet protector

When it comes to long-term maintenance, experts advise using a carpet protector to give it that shine. “Use a carpet protector —think of it like sunscreen for your carpet!,” states Shields. “This creates a barrier that repels stains and spills, giving you a little grace period to clean them up.”

In addition, try to avoid direct sunlight, as this could fade the color. “Avoid direct sunlight. Sunlight can be a carpet’s worst enemy, fading its color and making it look worn out. If you can, use blinds or curtains to block direct sunlight during peak hours. If you want to still enjoy natural light without sacrificing your carpet’s color, use sheer curtains.”

