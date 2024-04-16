Today's NYT Strands — hints and answers for game #44 (Tuesday, April 16, 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? No shame in that, and you've come to the right place. Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #44, as well as the answers, should it come to that.

We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #44, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #44.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #44 is... "On the grid".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Bills, bills, bills.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

THERE

TRICE

CONE

LICE

SABLE

LINT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'U' and ends ith 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's UTILITIES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #44?

Drumroll, please...

WATER

HEAT

CABLE

INTERNET

TELEPHONE

ELECTRIC

...and the spangram was UTILITIES.

Clues used: 1.

🔵💡🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Hey Strands fans. I'm starting to get the hang of this on my second go.

I put HEAT in right away, expecting to begin my collection of words to trade in for a much-needed hint later. But pleasingly it was immediately added to the grid, giving me a good start.

Unfortunately, that's probably the least useful word to find a link, so after pencilling in a few unconnected answers (HEEL, ELECT and TILE) I used my first (and only) hint. It gave me WATER.

WATER? HEAT? It had to be about household utilities.

Soon enough I was picking out CABLE and PHONE (which actually turned out to be TELEPHONE, somewhat formally) and the board was rapidly filling up. I spotted UTILITIES next, and then it was just a case of filling in the gaps: ELECTRICY and INTERNET.

Okay, I'm beginning to see the appeal of mixing Connections with a wordsearch. Consider me a fan.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Strands answers for game #43.

PEACE

QUIET

SMOKE

MIRRORS

GIVE

TAKE

TRIAL

ERROR

...and the spangram was PARTNERS.

Clues used: 4.

My first ever Strands game was very much a case of trial and error. Which is appropriate, given those were two of the words hidden in the grid.

That board is just a lot bigger than the tutorial makes it seem. Plus, it was also quite a tough puzzle, as it turned out. The theme of "This and That" set me off in the wrong direction making me look for LOUD as the opposite of QUIET and FIRE as a companion of SMOKE.

What it actually meant was phrases like "peace and quiet", and "trial and error". I eventually latched onto this, but not before using a whopping four hints.

Still, it's my first game. I'll use them more sparingly in future.