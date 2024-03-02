The new slim PlayStation 5 is already on sale in this Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle

The Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 Slim Console Bundle has been selling out fast at most retailers. But Best Buy is swinging in with more stock — and it's just one of a host of epic sales at Best Buy this weekend on everything tech, from MacBooks to OLED TVs and more.

Right now, you can pick up a PS5 Slim bundled with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for just $449 from Best Buy. That’s the exact same price as we saw during the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales extravaganzas last fall. It's a savings of $50 off the full retail price of the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 Slim Bundle, but technically you're saving a lot more. The PS5 Slim alone typically costs $500 while a copy of Spider-Man 2 will set you back $69. So not only are you getting the console itself for $50 cheaper than normal, but you're also getting one of the best PS5 games essentially for free.

A matching deal has already sold out at Amazon, so you'll want to act fact to get in on the savings.

PS5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: was $569 now $449 at Best Buy

This barnstormer of a deal gets you the latest slimmed-down PS5 model, a DualSense controller, and a downloadable copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 — one of our favorite games on Sony’s fifth-generation console here at Tom's Guide.

While the original PS5 is undoubtedly a fantastic game console, it's an absolute unit in terms of design. My PS5 takes up a significant chunk of my TV stand whether it's set up vertically or horizontally. Fortunately, the slimmed-down PS5 cuts down the dimensions in every way from the 15.3 x 10.2 x 4.1 inches of old to just 14.1 x 8.5 x 3.8 inches.

Best of all, even with that smaller footprint, you're not sacrificing performance. If anything, the console has improved with a larger 1TB of storage, a weight reduction down to 5.7 pounds, and the option to completely detach the disc drive for a slimmer profile (if your library is digital only).

Plus, you’re getting a free copy of Spider-Man 2 with your purchase. In our Spider-Man 2 review, my colleague Rory called it a “textbook example of a video game sequel done right.” I was a big fan of the first one and the Miles Morales spin-off, and while I'm only just getting started on my Spider-Man 2 playthrough, it's proving every bit as addictively fun. If you’re hungry for the AAA greatness coming out of PlayStation Studios, this is the deal to snap up.