PS5 Slim with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is discounted in heroic Amazon Big Spring deal

I don’t care if this comes across as wildly definitive: Marvel’s Spider-Man is comfortably the best PS5 game I’ve ever played. I think it’s a phenomenal superhero sandbox with a constantly surprising story that kept me gripped at every turn. And now it’s available as part of an excellent Amazon Big Spring Sale deal.

Right now you can pick up a PS5 Slim with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle for $449 at Amazon. The listing price is normally set at $559, so that’s a serious Spidey saving of $94. Not that little sweet Pete is concerned with such trifling fiscal matters when he’s got to stop Venom from terrorizing The Big Apple. But hey, at least he could use this from this PS5 bundle to take Mary Jane out for a burger… provided a certain symbiotic beastie doesn’t devour them first.

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: was $559 now $449 @ Amazon

The PS5 Slim is a refreshed version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $449. This is one of the best PS5 deals we've seen to date.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Walmart

Whether you like the aesthetic choices Sony has gone with for its refreshed console. My computing colleague Tony Polanco was a big fan of its “thinner, lighter and more modular” design compared to the heftier launch model in his PS5 Slim review . This is still the same console that can load games in a flash thanks to its blistering NVMe drive — there’s nary a hint of loading in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — while the PS5 Slim is also capable of running certain games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second thanks to its AMD Radeon RDNA 2 GPU with 10.3 TFlops of compute power.

Forget flops, though. This deal is all about Insomniac’s getting your hands on Insomniac's incredible open-world sequel for basically free. Immaculately paced with empowering combat and a new wingsuit for both Pete and Miles to play with that allows our arachnid-cursed chums to skim between the skyscrapers of Manhattan, it’s simply a wonderful action-adventure game that stands tall as one of the finest video games of the past five years.

Oh, and that Venom story? Hot damn. In all my years of enjoying Spidey fiction across comics, that incredible mid-90s animated show and some hit-and-miss movies (I’m looking at you Spider-Man 3), I can honestly say it's by far the most engrossing tale of the Synbiomate storyline Marvel has ever greenlit. It’s genuinely riveting stuff.