NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #351 (Monday, February 17 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Sun shade" — is a tough one, even with an answer or two on the grid.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #351, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #351, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #351.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #351 is... "Sun shade".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "One of the primary colors".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SANDLE

DOLL

CANDLE

STALE

SLUG

LOST

WARY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with Y and ends with W.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's YELLOW.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #351?

Drumroll, please...

LEMON

CANARY

DAFFODIL

SAFFRON

MUSTARD

GOLDENROD

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was YELLOW.

Strands #351

“Sun shade”

💡🔵💡🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. I was completely thrown by today's theme, assuming that "Sun shade" was unseasonably about holidays (hence me finding the word "sandle" in the list of helpful incorrect words above).

It wasn't until two clues had revealed LEMON and CANARY that I realized it was literally about sunny shades. With that, I divided the board in two with the spangram of YELLOW spelt backwards.

I then found DAFFODIL in the top-right corner, followed by SAFFRON in the top left to finish the upper segment.

Two answers were left in the bottom half. I found MUSTARD spelt backwards from right to left, and it's just as well I did. I'd never heard of GOLDENROD as a shade before, but with only one answer left to find, I eventually got it via the process of elimination.

Yesterday's Strands answers

