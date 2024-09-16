Nintendo leak suggests 'Switch 2' is official name of next console — full production underway

Nintendo is working on a follow-up to its beloved Switch console. This should come as a surprise to no one, as a seemingly never ending stream of leaks regarding the console keep dropping.

The latest leak comes from a Famiboard user named fwd-bwd. They claim to have seen a post on a Chinese message board from a line worker who claims to be working on manufacturing Nintendo's next console. They claim the system has entered full production, with each worker expected to make 1000 units per day.

Without knowing how many workers are in the factory, it's impossible to know how many consoles Nintendo is producing, but it sounds like an aggressive manufacturing plan.

Perhaps more interesting is a seeming confirmation of the system's name — the message board user claims there's a big "2" printed on the side of the system, implying that Switch 2 is the name of the console; unless Nintendo is pulling a fast one on us and will release a Wii U 2, which seems extraordinarily unlikely. In fact, Nintendo has already confirmed its next console will be in the Switch Family.

The message board post claims that the new Switch is slightly larger than its predecessor, has a smaller bezel and will come with black and white Joy-Con controllers. Another report from the Taiwan Economic Daily backs this up while also claiming the new console will offer better battery life, some AI features, likely NVIDIA DLSS support and a dual-screen design.

The Switch 2 (or whatever Nintendo calls it) is rumored to launch later this year, so we shouldn't have to wait too long to find out what the console does and doesn't bring to the table. Then, we can stop doing the rumor dance and learn what it's called, what specs if offers and how much it sells for. Until then, we'll keep you posted on the latest rumors so you know what to expect.

More from Tom's Guide