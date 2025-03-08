I want to love PC gaming handhelds — but there are brutal truths no one wants to admit

Opinion
By
published

Overpriced, underpowered and overhyped

Lenovo Legion Go S
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally are some of the most exciting developments in gaming over the past few years. While the handheld form factor isn’t anything new, bringing PC games to this format has spurred on a flurry of interpretations from different brands.

What made these handhelds stand apart from the likes of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 is their ability to play PC games from storefronts like Steam, meaning owners could play AAA titles on these compact devices.

But as eager as I am to see the technology develop, I’ve held back on investing in one of these handhelds myself. Here’s why.

Battery life is still very limited

Asus ROG Ally X running SteamOS

(Image credit: Future)

Battery life is one of the biggest drawbacks that dissuade me from getting my own handheld. The Asus ROG Ally X doubled the battery capacity of its predecessor, which was an exciting update.

But even with its 80Wh battery, I only got around two to three hours of play time when I used the device during my review period.

For a less demanding game like Stardew Valley, this battery life could be extended somewhat. In Tom’s Guide’s review of the handheld, it could reach just over 3 hours in the PCMark 10 Gaming benchmark.

This battery life limitation isn’t only limited to Asus’ handheld. While the Steam Deck OLED is rated for up to 12 hours of play time, in Tom’s Guide’s Steam Deck OLED review, the battery life was typically around two hours. The Lenovo Legion Go S, meanwhile, achieved around 1h42m play time.

This significantly affects the true portability of these handhelds. What’s the point of using one if you’re tethered to a power outlet anyway?

The spotty availability of accessories

A Steam Deck undergoing refurbishment at Valve

(Image credit: Valve)

Many PC gaming handhelds have compatibility with a variety of accessories so that you can use them in different ways. These include docks that let you plug them into a larger display or TV.

But the availability of these accessories is not always guaranteed, even in markets where the handhelds are officially available. When it comes to devices only available through distributors, the availability is even worse.

This takes away the flexibility that a console like the Nintendo Switch provides. When I bought the Nintendo Switch, it came with a dock that I could connect to my TV. As an additional purchase, I was also able to get the Pro controller and a Joy-Con grip.

In comparison, both the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X launched without the same accessories available in other markets. While I could have technically paired an Xbox controller with the handheld, the lack of dock options locally removed an entire mode of usage for the handheld.

The prices are still too high

Lenovo Legion Go

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While PC gaming handhelds are generally cheaper than budget gaming laptops, they’re still more expensive than most traditional consoles and the original Nintendo Switch.

I don’t necessarily think these prices are unjustified, since the devices are packing in a surprising amount of performance. But they’re still too steep for me to jump in as an early adopter.

I currently own an old gaming PC, a Nintendo Switch, and a PlayStation 5. The most expensive of these platforms is the PS5, which cost $499 at launch (but which I purchased two years later at a discount). A big reason I purchased a PS5 was for its exclusive games. Exclusive games were also why I purchased the Nintendo Switch, which was only $299 at the time and came with a dock.

MSI Claw 8AI+ - MSI Center

(Image credit: Future)

So when it comes to the $549 price of the Steam Deck OLED, or the $799 price tag of the ROG Ally X, it’s just a bit too steep – especially when I already have a gaming PC that can play all the titles available on these handhelds.

There’s also the speed of obsolescence to take into account. With traditional consoles, the release cycle ensures a number of years before a new generation comes out. But since PC gaming handhelds are a newer technology, iterations are released a lot more quickly as manufacturers experiment with different ideas.

I’d be more likely to accept the cost of gaming handhelds when the technology has matured and your model isn’t likely to be outclassed by a new release so quickly.

The available operating systems don’t have the right balance yet

Asus ROG Ally X

(Image credit: Future)

Currently, PC gaming handhelds are available with two operating systems: Windows 11 and SteamOS.

When it comes to the general consensus among reviewers, SteamOS seems to be the preferred option. This is because the OS is specifically built for the handheld format. However, the drawback is that you have to fiddle around with plugins to install games from other storefronts like the Epic Games Store.

The benefit of a Windows-based gaming handheld is that you can easily download the launchers for non-Steam games. But Windows 11 is not optimized for handheld devices, adding extra bloat and a drag on battery life.

Steam Deck OLED

(Image credit: Future)

With Valve now allowing other hardware companies to use SteamOS on their handhelds (the Legion Go S was the first third-party handheld to have the OS pre-installed), I’m hoping we’ll see more development that makes it more friendly towards third-party launchers.

Or alternatively, that the increased competition will make Microsoft develop an optimized version of Windows for handhelds.

Outlook

By no means do I think PC gaming handhelds are a waste of time. I find the technology exciting and I hope that manufacturers will be able to make significant strides in the next few years.

But with the limited battery life, accessory availability, and OS optimization needed, I’ll hold out on purchasing one for now.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 28 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus Asus ROG Ally X
(2TB White)
1
ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Laptop...
Walmart
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
(Black)
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion Go Handheld...
Newegg
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
Our Review
4
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
5
Valve Steam Deck 64GB...
Macy's
$539
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
6
Lenovo - Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Target
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB Black)
Our Review
7
Lenovo Legion GO 8.8-in 144Hz...
GameStop
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 256GB
(256GB)
8
Valve Steam Dec, USB, 256gb
Amazon
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
9
Valve Steam Deck,HDMI, 64 GB,...
Amazon
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 512GB
(512GB)
10
Valve Steam Deck 512GB...
Amazon
View Deal
Show more
Megan Ellis
Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis is a freelance technology journalist who specializes in Windows, entertainment, social media, Android, and gaming. She has been writing about consumer tech since 2017 and tries to make devices and platforms easy to understand for those who read her work. When she’s not writing, she’s enjoying streaming services, herding two cats, browsing Reddit, or playing the latest indie game.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Lenovo Legion Go 2 on colored background
Lenovo’s Legion Go 2 is my most anticipated gaming handheld of 2025 — but this one thing has me worried
Asus ROG Ally X running SteamOS
3 upgrades I want to see from gaming handhelds in 2025
Tom&#039;s Guide
I’m finally giving handheld gaming PCs a chance this year — but it won’t be on Steam Deck
The MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld gaming PC on a table
I finally tried the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and it makes other handheld gaming PCs look boring
Lenovo Legion Go S
Lenovo Legion Go S — 3 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Lenovo AMD event
We may never get a Steam Deck 2, and I’m okay with that — here’s why
Latest in Handheld Gaming
Lenovo Legion Go S
I want to love PC gaming handhelds — but there are brutal truths no one wants to admit
MSI Claw 8 AI+ - Hero
I put the MSI Claw 8 AI+ to the test for two months — and it’s the upgrade we needed
Samsung Display Flex Gaming
A foldable Nintendo Switch? This OLED handheld concept is everything I’ve been dreaming of
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Dock design just leaked from every angle in new renders
MSI Claw 8AI+ - Hero
MSI Claw 8 AI+ — 4 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Nintendo Switch 2 promo image
Nintendo Switch 2 pricing possibly leaked by Costco employee — here's how much it could cost
Latest in Opinion
An iPad mini 7 on a desk with a finger resting over its power button with Touch ID
I spent two weeks with the iPad mini 7 and it reignited my love for smaller tablets
Samsung Display Bezel-less tile concept at MWC 2025
Bezel-less tile OLED TVs could be the future of large-screen displays
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance
'Severance' season 2 just dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far
Tom Hiddleston as Robert Laing in &quot;High Rise&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got one of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers of the past decade — and it’s a mind-bending movie
Ryan Reynolds in &quot;Life&quot; (2017)
Prime Video just got one of the best sci-fi thriller movies of all time — and the ending still shocks me
Lenovo Legion Go S
I want to love PC gaming handhelds — but there are brutal truths no one wants to admit
More about handheld gaming
MSI Claw 8 AI+ - Hero

I put the MSI Claw 8 AI+ to the test for two months — and it’s the upgrade we needed
Samsung Display Flex Gaming

A foldable Nintendo Switch? This OLED handheld concept is everything I’ve been dreaming of
MacBook Air M4 vs. MacBook Air M1

MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Air M1: 7 biggest upgrades
See more latest
Most Popular
An iPad mini 7 on a desk with a finger resting over its power button with Touch ID
I spent two weeks with the iPad mini 7 and it reignited my love for smaller tablets
Samsung Display Bezel-less tile concept at MWC 2025
Bezel-less tile OLED TVs could be the future of large-screen displays
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel in Severance
'Severance' season 2 just dropped the biggest bombshell of the series so far
Atomfall screenshot
I played Atomfall early and it could be one of 2025’s most pleasant surprises
Tom Hiddleston as Robert Laing in &quot;High Rise&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got one of the most overlooked sci-fi thrillers of the past decade — and it’s a mind-bending movie
Ryan Reynolds in &quot;Life&quot; (2017)
Prime Video just got one of the best sci-fi thriller movies of all time — and the ending still shocks me
IU (Lee Ji-eun) in &quot;When Life Gives You Tangerines&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix’s new romantic drama show is a truly heartwarming watch — and you can stream it now
Valerie Pachner as Esther on the set of Delicious
Netflix’s new dark thriller will keep you guessing until the very end — and it needs to be on your watchlist
Photos of the LG C5 OLED taken in 2025 at an LG event.
The LG C5 OLED isn't the upgrade I was hoping it'd be — here's why
Robert Pattinson in &quot;Mickey 17&quot; movie (2025)
‘Mickey 17’ is an unforgettable sci-fi fever dream — and Robert Pattinson steals the show