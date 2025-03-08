I want to love PC gaming handhelds — but there are brutal truths no one wants to admit

The best gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally are some of the most exciting developments in gaming over the past few years. While the handheld form factor isn’t anything new, bringing PC games to this format has spurred on a flurry of interpretations from different brands.

What made these handhelds stand apart from the likes of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 is their ability to play PC games from storefronts like Steam, meaning owners could play AAA titles on these compact devices.

But as eager as I am to see the technology develop, I’ve held back on investing in one of these handhelds myself. Here’s why.

Battery life is still very limited

(Image credit: Future)

Battery life is one of the biggest drawbacks that dissuade me from getting my own handheld. The Asus ROG Ally X doubled the battery capacity of its predecessor, which was an exciting update.

But even with its 80Wh battery, I only got around two to three hours of play time when I used the device during my review period.

For a less demanding game like Stardew Valley, this battery life could be extended somewhat. In Tom’s Guide’s review of the handheld, it could reach just over 3 hours in the PCMark 10 Gaming benchmark.

This battery life limitation isn’t only limited to Asus’ handheld. While the Steam Deck OLED is rated for up to 12 hours of play time, in Tom’s Guide’s Steam Deck OLED review , the battery life was typically around two hours. The Lenovo Legion Go S , meanwhile, achieved around 1h42m play time.

This significantly affects the true portability of these handhelds. What’s the point of using one if you’re tethered to a power outlet anyway?

The spotty availability of accessories

(Image credit: Valve)

Many PC gaming handhelds have compatibility with a variety of accessories so that you can use them in different ways. These include docks that let you plug them into a larger display or TV.

But the availability of these accessories is not always guaranteed, even in markets where the handhelds are officially available. When it comes to devices only available through distributors, the availability is even worse.

This takes away the flexibility that a console like the Nintendo Switch provides. When I bought the Nintendo Switch, it came with a dock that I could connect to my TV. As an additional purchase, I was also able to get the Pro controller and a Joy-Con grip.

In comparison, both the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X launched without the same accessories available in other markets. While I could have technically paired an Xbox controller with the handheld, the lack of dock options locally removed an entire mode of usage for the handheld.

The prices are still too high

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While PC gaming handhelds are generally cheaper than budget gaming laptops, they’re still more expensive than most traditional consoles and the original Nintendo Switch.

I don’t necessarily think these prices are unjustified, since the devices are packing in a surprising amount of performance. But they’re still too steep for me to jump in as an early adopter.

I currently own an old gaming PC, a Nintendo Switch, and a PlayStation 5. The most expensive of these platforms is the PS5, which cost $499 at launch (but which I purchased two years later at a discount). A big reason I purchased a PS5 was for its exclusive games. Exclusive games were also why I purchased the Nintendo Switch, which was only $299 at the time and came with a dock.

(Image credit: Future)

So when it comes to the $549 price of the Steam Deck OLED, or the $799 price tag of the ROG Ally X, it’s just a bit too steep – especially when I already have a gaming PC that can play all the titles available on these handhelds.

There’s also the speed of obsolescence to take into account. With traditional consoles, the release cycle ensures a number of years before a new generation comes out. But since PC gaming handhelds are a newer technology, iterations are released a lot more quickly as manufacturers experiment with different ideas.

I’d be more likely to accept the cost of gaming handhelds when the technology has matured and your model isn’t likely to be outclassed by a new release so quickly.

The available operating systems don’t have the right balance yet

(Image credit: Future)

Currently, PC gaming handhelds are available with two operating systems: Windows 11 and SteamOS.

When it comes to the general consensus among reviewers, SteamOS seems to be the preferred option. This is because the OS is specifically built for the handheld format. However, the drawback is that you have to fiddle around with plugins to install games from other storefronts like the Epic Games Store.

The benefit of a Windows-based gaming handheld is that you can easily download the launchers for non-Steam games. But Windows 11 is not optimized for handheld devices, adding extra bloat and a drag on battery life.

(Image credit: Future)

With Valve now allowing other hardware companies to use SteamOS on their handhelds (the Legion Go S was the first third-party handheld to have the OS pre-installed), I’m hoping we’ll see more development that makes it more friendly towards third-party launchers.

Or alternatively, that the increased competition will make Microsoft develop an optimized version of Windows for handhelds.

Outlook

By no means do I think PC gaming handhelds are a waste of time. I find the technology exciting and I hope that manufacturers will be able to make significant strides in the next few years.

But with the limited battery life, accessory availability, and OS optimization needed, I’ll hold out on purchasing one for now.