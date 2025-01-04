I'm an avid gamer — 7 peripherals I recommend for your new gaming setup

Level up your gaming setup with these peripherals

Did you get a new gaming PC or console during the holidays? If so, then congratulations! Playing the best PC games, best PS5 games or best Xbox Series X games is better than ever thanks to the powerful hardware that can run the latest and greatest titles. Playing on a PS5, Xbox Series X or one of the best gaming PCs is awesome, but you can elevate the experience further with the right peripherals.

I’ve been an avid gamer for nearly 40 years and am always testing the latest gaming gear, either for recreation or here at Tom’s Guide. Because of that, I can help you pick out some of the finest gaming accessories out there. To that end, I’ve selected a variety of peripherals based on my or my team’s hands-on experience to help elevate your gaming to the next level.

This includes products like the Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair — because you’ll want a comfortable seat for long gaming sessions. A solid gaming monitor like the LG UltraGear 32 is also a good choice, especially for competitive gamers. You’ll also need a reliable headset, such as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5. We’ve tested and rated each of these products and have used them regularly, so we can vouch for their reliability.

Here are the 7 gaming accessories I recommend for your new console or PC gaming setup.

My favorite gaming peripherals

You’ll want a good foundation for your setup, and the Secretlab Magnus Pro is easily one of the best standing desks you can buy. This standing desk has 24 inches of vertical variation and comes with a tidy cable management system. It can hold up to 256 pounds, so you won’t have to worry about your giant gaming rig destroying the desk. With a starting price of $799 for the smaller version of this desk, the Secretlab Magnus Pro is a top-shelf buy.

Along with a gaming desk, you’ll also need a reliable gaming chair you can comfortably sit on during long gaming sessions. Enter the Secretlab Titan Evo, which is a sleek and attractive chair featuring a soft headrest pillow made of memory foam, 4-way adjustable lumbar support and swappable armrest cushions. The Secretlab Titan Evo starts as low as $549 for the small or regular sizes but opting for the extra large size bumps up the price slightly.

The LG UltraGear 32GS95E-B is a unique gaming monitor that lets you easily switch between 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz with the press of a button. Its 32-inch OLED display delivers a vivid image that’s great for both gaming and work. While this isn’t a cheap device, it’s worth the price for what it offers. This is my personal favorite gaming monitor of 2024.

The GameSir Kaleid offers advanced controller features including rear paddles, customizable hall effect sensors and hair triggers, all for under $50. It looks great and has a long cable for couch gamers. Its lightweight design feels a little unsubstantial, though, and it lacks the flexibility of a wired pad. Note that this controller is only compatible with PC and Xbox Series consoles.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P is compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest. Sound quality is incredible, and the 360° spatial audio makes games feel more immersive. With intuitive controls, an elastic headband and adjustable memory foam earcups, the Arctis Nova 5P is extremely comfortable. It also boasts an outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours, and a 15-minute charge gives you about 5 hours of playing time. Note that you’ll need the Arctis Nova 5X to use with your Xbox.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is an incredible mouse for gaming — boasting a maximum DPI of 32,000 and a 4,000Hz polling rate so you never miss a shot. It’s a no-frills mouse without any RGB lighting, a premium matte finish, and a light-as-air construction. It builds on its predecessor's strengths and delivers the ultimate gaming experience for the competitively-minded.

Keychron has turned its legendary K2 from a custom productivity board into a gaming monster thanks to Gateron double-rail magnetic switches. The Keychron K2 HE has a roster of features commonly seen in top-tier gaming boards, including rapid trigger, last key prioritization and multiple actuation points. This is not only a fantastic keyboard for gaming, but also for everyday work. It looks great, is hot-swappable and remains relatively affordable at $140, undercutting other premium 75% mechanical boards.

