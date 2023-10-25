Forget press ups — 5 best bodyweight exercises to sculpt your biceps

Are you seeking to enhance your biceps without the need for extensive equipment? Then look no further than Tom's Guide fitness desk. We're always experimenting with different ways to build and maintain muscle. To begin, let's address a common pitfall when it comes to bicep development. Many people tend to limit themselves to a single type of grip during their workouts.

While exercises like chin-ups, dumbbell curls and barbell curls are indeed effective, exclusively relying on them might not fully engage all aspects of your biceps.

Things you'll need • Plenty of space to exercise. • Pull-up bar with different grip styles. • TRX or gymnastic rings. • A towel or a rope. • Time to spare for the main gym workout: 20 – 60 minutes. • Time to spare for the finisher, (at the end of a workout): 10 – 15 minutes.

Subsequently this linear type of training can cause muscular and strength imbalances — or even result in an injury. For well-rounded bicep development, it's crucial to diversify your grips, incorporating not only the supinated grip but also the pronated and neutral grip.

In this article, we'll explore five highly-efficient bodyweight exercises that can be performed conveniently at home or in a fully equipped gym. Additionally, you'll discover comprehensive instructions and valuable tips. This guide is designed to help you achieve your bicep enhancement goals.

Let's get started!

TRX Curls

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When performing this exercise, try to keep your body in a straight line from head to heels throughout the movement. Control both the lifting and lowering phases of the exercise.

It's important to keep the humerus bone (the upper arm bone) relatively stable. Excessive movement in the humerus can reduce the effectiveness of the exercise by shifting the emphasis away from the biceps.

Try to maintain proper wrist alignment to prevent strain throughout.

How:

Adjust the TRX suspension trainer to a suitable length.

Stand facing the anchor point and grasp the handles with a supinated (palms-up) grip.

Step back to create tension on the straps while keeping your elbows close to your sides.

Initiate the curling movement by bending your elbows and lifting your body toward the handles.

Focus on using your biceps to complete the curl.

Fully extend your arms while maintaining control to complete one repetition.

TRX Reverse Bicep Curl

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While you're performing this exercise, maintain a straight body line and avoid arching your back. Keep your elbows close to your sides throughout the movement. To get the most benefit, control the descent.

How:

Adjust the TRX suspension or gymnastic rings to an appropriate length.

Stand facing the anchor point with your feet hip-width apart.

Hold the handles with a neutral grip, (palms facing each other).

Step back to create tension on the straps.

Begin the exercise by flexing your elbows and pulling your body towards the handles.

Focus on engaging your biceps and brachialis.

Fully extend your arms to complete one repetition.

Inverted Pull Up (Neutral Grip)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When performing this exercise, engage your core muscles for stability and keep your shoulders relaxed throughout. Pull your elbows towards your hips as you’ll work the back better as opposed to flaring the elbows out.

Finally, focus on using only your biceps and back muscles to perform the movement.

How:

Adjust the TRX suspension or gymnastic rings to an appropriate length.

Grasp the handles with a neutral grip, (palms facing each other) at shoulder-width.

Stand facing the anchor point, lean back and extend your arms fully while keeping your body straight. The more horizontal your body, the more challenging the exercise becomes.

Initiate the pull by bending your elbows and bringing your chest closer to the TRX handles. Focus on squeezing your shoulder blades together as you pull.

Slowly lower your body back down to the starting position, maintaining control throughout. Avoid letting your body slump or sag especially the hips.

Neutral Grip Pull Up

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Throughout the exercise maintain a neutral spine and avoid swinging. Make sure you perform the exercise with control. Focus on the contraction of your biceps and back muscles.

How:

Approach a pull-up bar with a neutral grip, (palms facing each other) and your hands at shoulder-width.

Hang from the bar with your arms fully extended.

Feet off the floor.

Pull your chest up to the bar, focusing on your biceps and back muscles.

Lower your body back to the starting position.

Repeat the movement for the desired number of repetitions.

Pull up

(Image credit: Getty/Stevica Mrdja / EyeEm)

During each pull up, focus on keeping your body in a straight line to prevent swinging.

Perform both the lifting and lowering phases with control and aim to always keep the contraction focused on the biceps and upper back.

How:

Approach a pull-up bar with a pronated (palms-down) grip and your hands shoulder-width apart.

Hang from the bar with your arms fully extended.

Pull your chest up towards the bar, emphasizing the biceps and back muscles.

Lower your body back down to the starting position.

Repeat the exercise for the desired number of repetitions.