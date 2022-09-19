Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs AirPods Pro 2: which should you buy?

It’s been a great two months for lovers of wireless headphones. Both the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 and AirPods Pro 2 — officially called the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) by Apple — have come out of nowhere in the last month and could, in all likelihood, wind up as the best wireless earbuds of the year.

While having too many great options usually isn’t a problem, it can present a tough challenge for folks looking to buy a new pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for traveling, studying or heading back into the office.

Are you on the fence about which earbuds to pick and need some more information to make the right choice? You’ve come to the right place. Although the AirPods 2 aren’t officially out yet, we’ve been lucky enough to go hands-on with them at Apple’s most recent hardware event and can compare them head-to-head with the award-winning Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

Buckle up, this is a battle of the titans.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Price and value

So let’s just get the facts out of the way first. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are the more expensive of the two true wireless earbuds at $299 / £279 / AU$429. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), meanwhile, will cost $249 (AU$399) when it comes out on September 23, the same amount that original AirPods Pro launched at in 2019.

If price is the only factor for you, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are the cheaper option.

Winner: AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

(Image credit: Future)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Design

While the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II got a significant redesign, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are very similar-looking to the previous generation.

Here’s what our reviewer had to say about the new design:

“Bose says it has reduced the size of the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 by 30%, which is a significant redesign that makes the Earbuds 2 more practical and attractive. The outer plastic is superior to the original so you can expect these buds to survive hard knocks and trials of regular use. The black Earbuds in this review mix glossy and matte finishes, which feels like a nice touch, while the IPX4-rating ensures they are protected from sweat and water.”

As for the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), our hands-on tester thought:

“There's not much different in terms of design for the new AirPods Pro. The buds themselves are rather familiar, with visible hardware and touch pads in the same place. Multiple ear tips are still included, and are easy enough to swap and gauge with the Ear Tip Fit Test.”

So, essentially, you should like the new AirPods if you were fans of the old design but maybe needed a smaller eartip. Go for the Bose if you’re after something smaller, more practical and attractive...just watch out for the fit:

“Advertisements suggest you wear the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 like the AirPods with the 'stem' positioned vertically. The companion app says differently, stating the buds must be rotated back so that they point towards your mouth. This is supposed to provide a “comfort seal.” I beg to differ. Not only did the recommended technique loosen fit, but I could feel the cavity pressing up against the concha. Those with high pain thresholds might feel some discomfort after about two hours of wear.”

Winner: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Audio quality

Take this section with a grain of salt. Although we’ve heard the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), it was at a busy Apple event.

Still, our tester had positive things to say: “The AirPods Pro 2 offer a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, which promote richer bass and and clearer overall sound. Listening to a sample track, the AirPods Pro 2 bass has noticeably better weight.”

Similarly, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have some neat upgrades that make music sound better, too: “Bose uses a new proprietary technology called CustomTune that automatically calibrates ANC and the sound frequency profile to the unique properties of your ear. The overall effect is positive, giving the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 a punchy, sharp soundstage.”

Until we can stick both sets of wireless earbuds against one another on an even playing field, all we can say definitively is that both sound better than their predecessors.

Winner: Tie (at least for now)

(Image credit: Future)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Features

The main attraction of both earbuds is the inclusion of active noise cancellation. Both of the previous generations had some of the best noise cancellation we’ve ever seen, so this is going to be a really tough match between the two flagship buds.

For the Bose earbuds, our reviewer said they had “Best-in-class noise cancellation” while our Apple tester says that they saw decibel levels “cut in half” when wearing the earbuds at the Apple event. We’re skeptical that the Apple earbuds will be able to compete with the Bose on the company’s signature feature, so for now it sounds like Bose is the one to beat.

That said, active noise cancellation isn’t the only feature these headphones bring to the table. Both headphones also have an Aware mode, ActiveSense, EQ and an Eartip Fit Test. Both can summon smart assistants, however, the AirPods can summon Siri hands-free.

The one area that the AirPods will outright beat the Bose in right now is spatial audio. The former has some of the best 3D spatial audio of any pair of earbuds, while the latter doesn’t currently have support for spatial audio formats. That’s a massive difference.

The Bose may have the stronger active noise cancellation, but without any spatial audio support we have to give the award for better features to the AirPods.

Winner: AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Battery Life and charging case

You can’t compare earbuds without talking about battery life — and this is another area where you’re going to see some real similarities between the two earbuds.

Both earbuds promise a six-hour battery life on a single charge but the AirPods Pro 2 can hold more charge in its case. According to Apple, the case can supply 30 hours of playback while the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II can only hit around 24 hours.

Both those numbers are more than enough for two to three days of listening, but the AirPods can probably go an extra day before they need to be charged.

Winner: AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

(Image credit: Future)

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Verdict

While we’re hesitant to claim a winner here without having fully tested the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) in our own homes, they do appear to have the better battery life, features, and price. That doesn’t mean the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are the worse earbuds, as there was a tie in the all-important sound quality section. At this point, though, we do feel like the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will be a better fit for most people — especially if you're an iOS user.