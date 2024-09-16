How to watch 'Designing the Hebrides' season 2 online from anywhere – all six episodes out now

"Designing the Hebrides" season 2 – the cosiest, most relaxing interior makeover show on TV – sees Banjo and his band of merry tradespeople spruce up the Scottish Isles one client at a time. Here's how to watch "Designing the Hebrides" S2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

Banjo Beale (an Australian artist/goat farmer living on Mull) came to prominence as the winner of "Interior Design Masters 2022". The breakout star now stars in his very own spinoff – "Designing the Hebrides", which combines stunning remote locations with logistical headaches and achingly-cool interior makeovers.

Enthusiasm, ingenuity and a flair for knocking up nifty art pieces on a ridiculously-tight budget are name of the game here. Series two kicks off with a trip to The Puffer Pub on the smallest inhabited island in the Inner Hebrides with a population of just 60. From there it's on to an apothecary on Harris, a wool shop in Iona, and a hotel in Tobermory.

Banjo says: "I’m branching out to new islands with new clients. My team of hardy locals always trust my vision. Good design is for everybody. Most of all, I’ve learnt that this place [Scotland] is more magical than ever."

Put down your paintbrush and read on as we reveal where to watch "Designing the Hebrides" 2024 online and from anywhere.

All six episodes of series 2 are available to stream now (alongside series 1, if you need to catch up).

Watch 'Designing the Hebrides' S2 from abroad

Can I watch "Designing the Hebrides" S2 in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Designing the Hebrides" in the U.S. right now.

However, if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can watch the documentary by using a VPN.

Where to watch "Designing the Hebrides" season 2 in the U.K.

Episodes will be broadcast weekly on BBC Scotland from Monday, September 16 at 10 p.m., and on BBC Two from Tuesday, September 17 at 7 p.m..

All six episodes are available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer right now.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'Designing the Hebrides' in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Designing the Hebrides" in Canada.

Can I watch 'Designing the Hebrides' season 2 in Australia?

"Designing the Hebrides" season 1 is available to watch in Australia on Apple TV and Binge, so we'd expect season 2 to follow shortly.

'Designing the Hebrides' S2 episode guide (2024)

Episode 1: The Puffer Pub, Easdale (BBC iPlayer)

Banjo heads to the smallest inhabited island in the Inner Hebrides with a population of just 60. The Puffer Pub in Easdale – owned by married couple Jhennia and Rachel - is in need of a make-over but the pub’s remote location means the team will have to transport materials using wheelbarrows. However, logistics aren’t the only factor to consider – the locals have a strong sentimental connection to The Puffer Pub and change will be tricky.

Episode 2: Apothecary, Harris (BBC iPlayer)

Using local floral and fauna, Herbalist Amanda set up her own apothecary in the Outer Hebrides where she makes and sells anything from drinks and teas to creams and herbal remedies. However, the space where she bottles and showcases her products is lacklustre. Banjo and his team are up against it to transform the huge, dull space into a beautiful and functional apothecary.

Episode 3: Honesty Boxes, Isle of Mull & South Uist (BBC iPlayer)

Banjo’s brought in to help two small island businesses who sell their produce using honesty boxes. First up is an honesty box where married couple Jamie and Mary sell sandwiches. The couple want Banjo’s help to make their foodie honesty box stand out and attract visitors so he tasks Lisa and Tom with the unique design project. Then, in the Outer Hebrides, Banjo helps Donna and her ice-cream business in South Uist. She currently uses an old livestock trailer but wants Banjo to help build something more imaginative and fun.

Episode 4: Iona Wool, Iona (BBC iPlayer)

Artist Mike and his teacher wife Kate moved to Iona 20 years ago and they now run Iona Wool which sells ethical local wool products and crafts. The beautiful colours of their stock mean that Mike and Kate don’t want much colour added to the shop which is a challenge for Banjo who’s designs are often dark, and richly coloured.

Episode 5: Western Isles Hotel, Mull (BBC iPlayer)

Banjo’s on home turf on Mull, tackling a unique brief at the Western Isles Hotel in Tobermory. Overlooking the harbour, the iconic hotel has been welcoming guests to Mull for over 140 years. However, over the years, it’s lost some of its spark and Banjo faces a unique design brief – transforming the dual function room into a relaxing spa by day, parlour bar by night.

Episode 6: The Croft, South Uist (BBC iPlayer)

Crofters DJ and partner Lindsay have lived and worked in South Uist for generations. The couple want to turn their unloved breezeblock garage into a homely croft shop where they can sell their produce. The dull building has no character or charm so Banjo and the team must work from scratch to transform this empty space.

Where was "Designing the Hebrides" season 2 filmed? According to Banjo himself, "The first port of call is Easdale. So we go on the wee ferry onto an island with no cars and our only transport are wheelbarrows to do up a pub. Then we go to South Uist and being stuck in kind of cyclonic weather and doing up a farm shop on top of a blustery hill. We're also doing up an apothecary in Harris and honesty boxes in Uist as well. So we're all over the shop this year."

