5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple, TV and more (April 1-7)

No April Fools here — only more new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's TV slate features two Apple shows, the new noir mystery "Sugar" starring Colin Farrell and the second season of "Loot." Also on deck is "Ripley," a series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's thrilling novels, and the return of "Star Trek: Discovery" for its final season. Here are our picks for the top new shows to watch this week.

‘Vanderpump Villa’ (Hulu)

Lisa Vanderpump is expanding her reality TV footprint to France, specifically a luxurious and exclusive French estate called Chateau Rosabelle. Her hand-selected staff will work, live and play in the decadent surroundings while providing once-in-a-lifetime curated experiences for guests.

But as firework-filled proposals and opulent dinner parties take place, so do heated rivalries, raucous misadventures and outrageous confrontations. In the meantime, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to add to her ever-growing empire.

Premieres Monday, April 1 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Loot’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

The Maya Rudolph-fronted comedy returns with new challenges and triumphs for Molly Wells, a year after her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott). Now thriving in her role as the head of her own philanthropic foundation, Molly has sworn off men and embarks on a wellness journey. Well, not all men, she is totally dependent on her trusted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster). Who else would ply her with kale smoothies spiked with gin?

Meanwhile, the foundation’s executive director, Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), is running the show with her usual no-nonsense style, but she’s thrown for a loop by Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Premieres Wednesday, April 3 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Ripley’ (Netflix)

Patricia Highsmith's 1955 crime novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley” was previously adapted into the excellent 1999 film of the same name starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow. Now, Andrew Scott headlines a series version of the story as the charismatic grifter Tom Ripley, who’s scraping by in early ‘60s New York. He’s hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy and convince his wayward son Dickie (Johnny Flynn) to return home. Tom accepts the job, setting him on a path of deceit, fraud and murder.

Premieres Thursday, April 4 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ season 5 (Paramount Plus)

“Discovery” went where no “Star Trek” series had gone before — to a streaming service. It was the first Paramount Plus “Star Trek” series and now its journey comes to an end with a fifth and final season. Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and crew of the USS Discovery have traveled far, wide and across time. Now, they uncover a mystery that sends them across the galaxy to find an ancient power that has been deliberately hidden for centuries. They’re joined in the hunt by dangerous foes who will stop at nothing to gain the coveted power for themselves.

Premieres Thursday, April 4 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Sugar’ (Apple TV Plus)

Colin Farrell’s new show is a slick, contemporary love letter to classic noir mysteries with a big twist — a gargantuan twist that will leave you reeling.

Suave, bespoke-suited John Sugar is a private detective with a love of old Hollywood films. He’s hired to find the missing granddaughter of legendary producer Jonathan Siegel (James Cromwell). But as the gumshoe digs into the case, he begins to unearth family secrets that the Siegels want to stay buried. Plus, John has his own dark history that comes into play as he gets closer to the truth.

Premieres Friday, April 5 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus