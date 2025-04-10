‘The Pitt’ season 1 finale live blog: recap, reactions and more

Refresh

Dr. Langdon is now the show’s biggest problem — but will ‘The Pitt’ solve it tonight? (Image credit: Max) One of the shocking moments of the season so far has been the reveal of Dr. Langdon’s substance abuse issues. Not only was it a bit of a shock because Santos was proven to be right, which, honestly, nobody wanted, but also because it potentially dismissed a major character in the middle of the season. For “E.R.” fans, it also mirrored a famous Dr. John Carter (played by “The Pitt” star Noah Wyle) storyline. While we were all, including Dr. Robby, willing to temporarily allow Langdon to return to save lives during the mass-casualty event, I feel most fans (myself included) would feel betrayed if there weren’t consequences for Langdon’s actions. Based on the research I’ve done (I’m no expert, though), it seems that if Langdon self-reports to the medical board, he might not actually lose his license the way he’s repeatedly claimed will happen. Instead, he’ll likely need to enter into some form of rehab and be required to enter in a formal monitoring program, but he’ll likely be able to return to work. The theft of the meds may complicate this matter, but I think this is the route the show has to go if it wants to remain faithful to what’s made it great so far. - Malcolm

‘I’m your Huckleberry’ @streamonmax ♬ original sound - Max Whittaker (Gerran Howell) has been one of my favorites this season. He’s obviously no Mel, but I’ve found him to be a relatable character, in small part due to my own small-town upbringing. He also produced what might be my favorite moment of the series so far. In episode 2, an unhoused man comes into the Emergency Department reeking of alcohol. It also turns out he has a coat full of rats, and those rats become a fun, occasional recurring bit throughout the rest of the season. But in episode 9, Whittaker finally gets a point on the board in his battle against the roaming rodents. As a rat runs across the hospital floor, a dog chases it, allowing Whittaker to seize the moment. He does just that, throwing a blanket over the rat, catching it, and then snapping its neck. Whittaker 1 - Rats … well, OK, the rats are still winning. - Malcolm

All hail Mel King (Image credit: Max) There’s been a lot of talk about nepo babies in relation to “The Pitt” because the cast has several of them, including Taylor Dearden who plays Mel. Dearden’s dad is Bryan Cranston aka Walter White from “Breaking Bad” (or if you really want to go back farther, Hal from “Malcolm in the Middle”). But if all nepo babies are as good as Dearden, well, give me an entire show of them. Put nepo babies in everything! She’s turned Dr. King into the standout character of the season (besides Robby, the lead). Even among amid a truly excellent ensemble, she shines. King is so cool, calm, and collected, without being ice cold. She conveys such empathy, warmth, and kindness toward her patients. Even during the rush of patients from the Pitt Fest shooting, she remains level-headed and moves around with efficiency. After Whitaker drills an IO into a conscious patient’s arm, she merely asks, “OK, um, why’d you do that?” in the same tone you might use with your co-worker who made a fresh pot of coffee when there's already one sitting on the counter. No alarm, no stress, no anxiety for either the patient or Whitaker to absorb. And remember the look of joy on her face while holding that tiny little baby? King is too precious. I dread when she finds out about Langdon (more on that later). For now, though, Mel King: You’re my hero! - Kelly

Why is Robby on the roof? The Pitt 1x15 Promo "9:00 P.M." (HD) Season Finale | Noah Wyle medical drama - YouTube Watch On At the end of episode 14 of “The Pitt,” we get a preview of tonight’s season finale. And while there’s plenty to digest in that brief clip, it’s the image of Robby on the roof that jumps out at me. OK … maybe that's a poor choice of words. But seriously, I am terrified about Robby potentially committing an act of self-harm, given everything he’s gone through this season, including breaking down in the makeshift morgue following Leah’s death. Practically, it seems highly unlikely that this show has any desire to continue without Noah Wyle — frankly, it might not be able to survive the loss of such a major character. So, while a major season finale death isn’t technically out of the question, it feels more likely that Robby would hurt himself rather than kill himself — if anything tragic were to happen on the roof. Still, the show clearly wants us to think about it, or they wouldn’t have put that shot in the preview clip. And as we know from the season premiere, where Dr. Robby finds Dr. Abbott at the same spot on the roof, they don’t go up there because they’re happy. - Malcolm McMillan