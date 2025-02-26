One of my favorite movies of 2024 just hit Hulu — and it's 99% on Rotten Tomatoes

"Ghostlight" was one of my favorite movies from 2024. I only rated "Dune: Part 2" on my top movies of 2024 list.

So, unsurprisingly, when it landed on AMC Plus last year I had to recommend it to people, especially since there's a good chance you haven't seen this indie movie. Unfortunately, most people don't have AMC Plus, so there's a chance you still haven't seen it.

But now it's available to stream on one best streaming services out there — Hulu. So now there's no excuse not to watch this comedy drama that currently holds a 99% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The only catch is you do need Hulu to watch "Ghostlight." While you can watch it on Disney Plus, you have to have an active Hulu subscription linked to your Disney Plus account for it to be playable in the Disney Plus app. Of course, if you do have AMC Plus, it's still available to stream there in addition to now being on Hulu.

What is 'Ghostlight' about?

Ghostlight Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Set in the Chicago suburbs, "Ghostlight" stars the real-life family of father Keith Kupferer, daughter Katherine Kupferer and mother Tara Mallen as the fictional Dan, Daisy and Sharon Mueller, respectively. The family is grieving from some recent loss — though it's not initially clear what — and it has taken its toll on each member of the family in different ways.

For the father Dan, it comes in the form of sudden bursts of rage, which are impacting his family life as well as his work. One day, one such outburst causes him to assault a rude driver coming through his construction site. This performance catches the eye of Rita, an actor community theater across the street, and she convinces Dan to come to the theater and let out his aggression in a more creative outlet.

'Ghostlight' is a beautiful, intimate comedy drama

Casting a real family of actors to play the Mueller family may feel like stunt casting, but it's not. The part of Dan was initially written for Keith by writer Kelly O'Sullivan (h/t Roger Ebert) and when you watch it's clear the role is perfectly tailored to him.

Adding in his family to play his family helps with the natural feel of the performance, and thankfully since they're all actors they aren't a glaring weak link in the movie. If anything, Keith's performance as Dan is arguably the least believable of the three Muellers. Unlike the wife and daughter, who have some backstory involving the theater, he sometimes struggles to come off as a suburban dad who's never acted before because he's actually a talented actor.

Still, this is a nitpick rather than a major flaw. This movie is perfectly balanced, striking a both heartwarming and heartbreaking tone throughout. It's one of the funniest movies I've seen and also one of the saddest. Katherine Kupferer as Daisy puts on a breakout performance as well, portraying a moody teenager to perfection.

So stream "Ghostlight" now on Hulu (or AMC Plus) and enjoy one of the best movies of 2024. If you don't have either streaming service, I recommend signing up to watch. It's worth the $4.99 for a one-month AMC Plus subscription, or even the $9.99 you'd spend for a month of Hulu with ads.