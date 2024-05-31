New on Disney Plus in June 2024 — all the new movies and shows to watch

Two of the biggest franchises in sci-fi continue to dominate Disney Plus's line-up, with June seeing the premiere of the new Star Wars series "The Acolyte" and the epic finale of "Doctor Who's" 14th season.

With "The Acolyte" set up as a murder mystery, the streaming service's weekly release dates (new episodes premiere every Tuesday) promise to give fans the chance to speculate about plot twists and possible solutions. Disney is also hosting a special 90th anniversary for Donald Duck with three new animated shorts. Other June premieres include new episodes of hit series like "To Catch A Smuggler," "Tiny House Nation," "Paranormal State," and "Wicked Tuna," just to name a few.

Read on for more of June's highlights on Disney Plus.

New on Disney Plus in June 2024: Top Picks

'The Acoylte'

Disney's highly anticipated new murder-mystery Star Wars series "The Acolyte" premieres this month with new episodes every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET. It's set during a largely unexplored era in Star Wars canon, taking place during the High Republic era, approximately a century before the events of "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace."

The story revolves around Jedi master Sol, played by “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, as he investigates a series of killings believed to be tied to a rogue Padawan from his past, Mae (Amanda Stenberg). As the Dark Side of the Force begins to rise, we could see what part Mae plays in the eventual takeover of the Empire. "The Acolyte's" latest trailer references “some sort of shift” that indicates the dark future to come in the Star Wars timeline.

Leslye Headland, best known as the co-creator of the Netflix series "Russian Doll," helms the first two episodes of "The Acolyte." Other directors in the eight-episode season include acclaimed filmmaker Kogonada ("After Yang") and TV veterans Hanelle Culpepper and Alex Garcia Lopez.

Premieres June 4 on Disney Plus

'Doctor Who' season 14 new episodes

In May, we saw the 14th season of the iconic sci-fi series "Doctor Who" debut to great fanfare. This month, you can catch its last four episodes each Friday through June 21. “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Doctor, the time-traveling alien who periodically regenerates into a new form.

He's joined by Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s latest human companion on his world-hopping adventures across time and space — where they meet the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet. Meanwhile, popular “Doctor Who” writers Russell T. Davies and Steven Moffatt both return for the new season, with Davies taking over as showrunner. Both familiar faces and new characters help take the venerable series into its current, higher-profile Disney Plus era.

New episodes every Friday through June 21 on Disney Plus

Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary

(Image credit: Alamy)

Disney cantankerous quack is turning 90 this month. To celebrate, Disney is hosting a special 90th anniversary for Donald Duck with three new programs: "Crazy Over Daisy," "Out on a Lamb," and "DIY Duck." You can catch all three animated shorts on June 9.

Since his first debut in 1934, the lovable and hilariously temperamental mallard has become one of the most recognizable cartoon characters in history. Donald's popularity and accomplishments both on and off screen have also earned him numerous accolades, including a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame and his webbed footprints immortalized in cement outside the famed Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Premiers June 9 on Disney Plus

Everything New on Disney Plus in June 2024

June 3

- World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)

June 4

- Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (S1, 4 episodes)

- The Acolyte - Two Episode Premiere at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

In Lucasfilm's “The Acolyte,” an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Leslye Headland created the series, based on Star Wars by George Lucas, and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are the co-executive producers. Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim and Rob Bredow are the producers.

June 7

- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

- Doctor Who "Rogue" (new episode)

The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

June 8

- Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

June 9

Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary:

- Crazy Over Daisy

- Out on a Limb

- DIY Duck

June 11

- The Acolyte - Episode 3 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

June 12

- Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 episodes)

- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

June 14

- Doctor Who "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" (new episode)

June 18

- The Acolyte - Episode 4 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

June 19

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)

- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

- To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)

- Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)

June 21

- Doctor Who "Empire of Death" (new episode)

June 25

- The Acolyte - Episode 5 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET

June 26

- Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)

- Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode “Tiny Haunted Houses”)

- Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)

June 28

- Beaches

- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Season 1, 8 episodes)

“Disney Jr.’s Ariel” is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.” It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.

June 29

- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S5,8 episodes)

- Paranormal State (S6, 8 episodes)

- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 11 episodes)