New on Prime Video and Freevee in June 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch

It’s the start of a new month, which means a new slate of TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video and its ad-supported sister Freevee. For June 2024, both streaming services are offering plenty of new additions for subscribers to enjoy over the summer.

The headline of Prime Video’s June slate is unquestionably “The Boys” season 4. The gleefully violent superhero show has been a major hit for the service, and its return is eagerly anticipated. There's also a pair of sports documentaries that look worth a watch. The first is “Power of the Dream," focusing on a group of female basketball players, and “Federer: Twelve Final Days," which offers an intimate look into the last chapter of a true sporting legend, Roger Federer.

That’s just a snapshot of the new content arriving on Prime Video and Freevee this month, so let’s dive into the full list. Below you’ll find a guide to everything arriving on both streaming services in June 2024, and a few of my top picks in case you need some viewing inspiration.

New on Prime Video in June 2024: Top picks

‘The Boys’ season 4

“The Boys” are back on Prime Video. Heading into season 4 the world as we know it is on the brink as Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office, with her every move is controlled by sadistic supe Homelander (Antony Starr). Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has lost pretty much everything and only has months to live. With the stakes only increasing, he’ll have to reunite his fractured team and convince them to work together again to have any shot at saving the world. Expect more ridiculously over-the-top superhero showdowns and plenty of cursing along the way. “The Boys” season 4 will premiere with a three-episode drop on June 13, followed by weekly releases up until July 18.

Stream on Prime Video from June 13

‘Power of the Dream’

“Power of the Dream” is an empowering documentary that chronicles the true story of how players for the Atlanta Dream, a professional women’s basketball team, took on a WNBA team owner and sitting U.S. Senator in a quest to have their voices heard. The events started in 2020 after a public letter criticized the players for supporting Black Lives Matter, and soon enough the group found themselves rallying behind now-Senator Raphael Warnock and forming a movement that changed the landscape of their sport and the U.S. government. Told with insight from those involved, “Power of the Dream” tells an inspirational tale worth spreading.

Stream on Prime Video from June 18

‘Oppenheimer’

While it’s not technically a Prime Video original, when one of the biggest movies of the past 12 months arrives on any streaming service, it simply can’t be ignored. “Oppenheimer” is practically guaranteed to be the No. 1 movie on the streaming service when it debuts in mid-June. It’ll thoroughly deserve the top spot as well. It’s my favorite movie of 2023 and a rare film that managed to both capture the attention of the general audience and the adulation of critics and awards voters (it won seven Oscars including Best Picture). If you somehow missed all the hype, it’s an epic biopic from director Christopher Nolan that centers on Robert J. Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and the Manhattan Project that led to the creation of the first atomic bomb.

Stream on Prime Video from June 18

‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’

Roger Federer is one of the most decorated athletes of all time but even legends can’t escape the passage of time and in 2022 the icon confirmed his retirement from professional tennis. “Federer: Twelve Final Days” is an intimate look at the last dozen days of his career. The footage was initially captured as a home video for Federer’s private use but will be publicly showcased in this feature-length documentary. You’ll see the Swiss at his most vulnerable, raw and candid, as he calls time on a career packed with remarkable achievements. The doc also features interviews with on-court rivals and close friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

Stream on Prime Video from June 20

‘My Lady Jane’

An alternative history comedy that charts a new course for Lady Jane Grey — a Tudor noblewoman who was Queen of England for just nine days before being beheaded in 1553 — “My Lady Jane” sees Emily Bader step into the role, and in this twisted version of the story Jane avoids the axe. This damsel isn’t in distress, and she doesn’t need saving. The eight-episode show is set to tell an epic tale with adventure, action, fantasy, romance and maybe even a little bit of actual history. The Prime Video logline advises you to “gird your loins” before viewing, which is a phrase I had to look up, and I swear it’s a lot less dirty than it sounds.

Stream on Prime Video from June 27

Everything new on Prime Video in June 2024

JUNE 1

"Animal Crackers" (2020)

"Annie" (2014)

"A Raisin In The Sun" (1961)

"At Close Range" (1986)

"Basic" (2003)

"Battlefield Earth" (2000)

"Bite The Bullet" (1975)

"Black Dynamite" (2010)

"Bloodsport" (1988)

"Blow Out" (1981)

"Bram Stoker's Dracula" (1992)

"Brewster's Millions" (1985)

"Brick "(2006)

"Bruno" (2009)

"Buck And The Preacher" (1972)

"Class" (1983)

"Close Encounters Of The Third Kind" (1977)

"Cry Freedom" (1987)

"Dark Angel" (1990)

"Dark Blue" (2003)

"Dawn Of The Dead" (2004)

"Death At A Funeral" (2007)

"Diablo" (2016)

"Duck Soup" (1933)

"Edge Of Darkness" (2010)

"Eye Of The Needle" (1981)

"Fast Times At Ridgemont High" (1982)

"Finding Forrester" (2001)

"Fireproof" (2008)

"Gigli" (2003)

"Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla" (2004)

"Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah" (1999)

"Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II" (1999)

"Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy" (2003)

"Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla" (1999)

"Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack" (2003)

"Godzilla: Final Wars" (2004)

"Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S." (2004)

"Gridiron Gang" (2006)

"Guarding Tess" (1994)

"Hackers" (1995)

"Hellfighters" (1968)

"High Noon" (1952)

"I Am Ali" (2014)

"I Am Bolt" (2016)

"Down" (2002)

"Incendies" (2010)

"It Came From Outer Space" (1953)

"Johnny Mnemonic" (1995)

"Juan Of The Dead" (2011)

"Just Mercy" (2020)

"Kindergarten Cop" (1990)

"Kindergarten Cop 2" (2016)

"Las Vegas" S1-S5

"Last Tango In Paris" (1973)

"Layer Cake" (2005)

"Little Man" (2006)

"Macarthur" (1977)

"Man's Favorite Sport?" (1964)

"Midnight Run" (1988)

"Milk" (2009)

"Money Train" (1995)

"No Country For Old Men" (2007)

"No Good Deed" (2014)

"No Stranger Than Love" (2016)

"Noah" (2014)

"Not Without My Daughter" (1991)

"Ong Bak - The Thai Warrior" (2005)

"Open Season" (2006)

"Outlaws And Angels" (2016)

"Overboard" (1987)

"Pariah" (2011)

"Paths Of Glory" (1957)

"Platoon" (1987)

"Precious" (2009)

"Predestination" (2015)

"Punch-Drunk Love" (2002)

"Quantum Of Solace" (2008)

"Revenge" (1990)

"Saved!" (2004)

"Six Degrees Of Separation" (1993)

"Skyfall" (2012)

"Sleepover" (2004)

"Soapdish" (1958)

"Some Kind Of Wonderful" (1987)

"St. Elmo's Fire" (1985)

"Stomp The Yard" (2007)

"Superbad Unrated" (2007)

"Takers" (2010)

"Tangerine" (2015)

"Teen Wolf" (1985)

"The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert" (1994)

"The African Queen" (1952)

"The Animal" (2001)

"The Battle Of Britain" (1969)

"The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings" (1977)

"The Brady Bunch Movie" (1995)

"The Danish Girl" (2016)

"The Haunting" (1999)

"The Hurricane" (2000)

"The Kids Are All Right" (2010)

"The Last Castle" (2001)

"The Man in the Moon" (1991)

"The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance" (1962)

"The Mechanic" (2011)

"The Missouri Breaks" (1976)

"The Quiet Man" (1952)

"The Russia House" (1990)

"The War Wagon" (1967)

"To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar" (1995)

"Tomahawk" (1951)

"Vertical Limit" (2000)

"Written On The Wind" (1956)

"You Got Served" (2004)

JUNE 3

"Melting Me Softly" S1

JUNE 4

"Marlon Wayans: Good Grief" (2024)

"Mean Girls" (2024)

JUNE 6

"Counsel Culture" (2024)

JUNE 9

"Daddy’s Home" (2015)

JUNE 12

"Black Mass" (2015)

JUNE 13

"The Boys" S4 (2024)

JUNE 15

"Premier Boxing Champions" (2024)

JUNE 16

"Anomalisa" (2015)

"I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry" (2007)

"The Grey" (2012)

JUNE 18

"Oppenheimer" (2023)

"Power of the Dream" (2024)

JUNE 20

"Federer: Twelve Final Days" (2024)

JUNE 25

"I Am: Celine Dion" (2024)

"Whiskey Tango Foxtrot" (2016)

JUNE 26

"Dirty Grandpa (Unrated)" (2016)

"Judy" (2019)

JUNE 27

"My Lady Jane" (2024)

JUNE 30

"13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi" (2016)

"The K2" S1

"Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition" (2016)

Everything new on Freevee in June 2024

JUNE 1

"21 & Over" (2013)

"Brick Mansions" (2014)

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (2019)

"Hector and the Search for Happiness" (2014)

"If Beale Street Could Talk" (2018)

"Legion" (2010)

"Rise of the Guardians" (2012)

"Running with the Devil" (2019)

"The Fate of the Furious" (2017)

"The Lost Husband" (2020)

"Traffik" (2018)

"Zero Dark Thirty" (2012)