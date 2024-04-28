New on Apple TV Plus in May 2024 — all the new shows and movies

A new month means more movies and TV shows to watch on one of the best streaming services . If you’re eager to branch out and watch something different or just want to expand your current watchlist, then we have the perfect guide for you.

Apple TV Plus has a diverse lineup of upcoming shows and movies, so there should be something for everyone. From dark sci-fi series like “Dark Matter” to lighthearted comedies like “Acapulco," you can experience a range of different worlds depending on what you fancy. For those who want a good binge series, we also have a guide on the best Apple TV Plus shows to stream right now while you wait for May to come around.

Without further ado, let’s get into the new shows and movies coming to Apple TV Plus in May 2024.

'Acapulco' season 3

"Acapulco" season 3 continues the story of Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) as he navigates new beginnings by returning to Las Colinas. In the second season, we last saw young Maximo (Enrique Arrizon) reconciling with Julia (Camila Perez) as they shared a kiss at the party. His present self explained that their relationship got crazier from there, but a word of encouragement from Hugo (Raphael Alejandro) pushed Maximo to visit Julia, only for his daughter to open the door. Season 3 will focus more on his relationship with his family while the young version of him neglects his support system for more success.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting May 1

'Hollywood Con Queen'

The three-part docuseries “Hollywood Con Queen” focuses on the long-running scam that wreaked havoc in Hollywood. A mysterious figure impersonated some of the industry’s most powerful women, luring people to Indonesia with the promise of giving them incredible career opportunities. Scott Johnson of The Hollywood Reporter eventually noticed this scam and partnered with private investigator Nicole Kotsianas to find out who the perpetrator was, only to be met with a strange story.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting May 8

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Dark Matter'

“Dark Matter” is an upcoming sci-fi show based on the novel by Blake Crouch. It centers around Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a man who gets thrown into an alternate version of his life. He must find a way to return to his original life to stop the swapped version of him from harming his family. It’s a twisted and mind-boggling series that shows several alternate versions of this man’s life and how he could have lived it, but one life, in particular, takes a very dark path. If you’re eager to watch something dark, make sure to stream “Dark Matter” when it comes out.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting May 8

'The Big Cigar'

“The Big Cigar” tells the story of Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton (played by André Holland) and how he fled to Cuba after escaping the FBI. He joins forces with Hollywood producer Bert Schneider (played by Alessandro Nivola) to elude the manhunt and change society. This documentary shows how the pair essentially staged a fake movie to avoid the FBI, which created the ultimate biographical moment in Newton’s life.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting May 17

'Trying' season 4

Season 4 of “Trying” returns to continue following Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason’s (Rafe Spall) adoption journey with Princess (Eden Togwell)) and Tyler (Mickey McAnulty). After a six-year time jump, Princess experiences conflicted feelings about wanting a connection with her birth mother, which really puts Nikki and Jason's parenting skills to the test.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting May 22