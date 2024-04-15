New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (April 15-21)

Spring is in full swing, bringing another helping of (you guessed it) movies and TV shows that are new on Netflix this week, including the sequel to Zack Snyder's space opera "Rebel Moon."

"Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" continues where the first movie left off, following Kora (Sofia Boutella) as she and her group of warriors defend their planet Veldt against the nefarious Motherworld.

There's also the return of "The Circle" with season 6, which finds another group of contestants moving into small, separate apartments and kept isolated from each other and the outside world, only left to communicate via text and social media.

Need more? Be sure to check out the complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week. There's plenty where this came from.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer'

Comedian Jimmy Carr returns with a raunchy Netflix special that insists on breaking the comedy "rules" that dictate what can and can't be talked about as he tackles cancel culture, consent, religion, gun control and more with biting sarcasm and Jimmy's signature attitude. This marks the first special Jimmy has directed, with markedly upgraded visuals and production value.

Watch on Netflix starting April 16

'The Circle' season 6

Catfishing on the internet is definitely a thing. "The Circle" may be the only reality show that encourages it. Season 6 brings an all new cast together to live in a series of small apartments isolated from the outside world. The only way each can communicate with the other is via text on special "social media" accounts, which means each contestant can present themselves any way they wish. This season has plenty of surprise twists, and an AI player named Max that should shake things up considerably.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Netflix starting April 17

'The Grimm Variations'

This anime series takes the classic tales of the Grimm Brothers and works them into a six-episode anthology of fairy tales with a dark twist. Ornate animation, vivid colors, and small twists accompany classic tales like "Little Red Riding Hood," "Cinderella," "The Town Musicians of Bremen," and "Hansel and Gretel."

Watch on Netflix starting April 17

'Our Living World'

Cate Blanchett narrates this lush visual journey through some of the world's greatest marvels. The docuseries explores the effects of climate change throughout the planet we call home, from the deepest oceans to the most verdant forests and everywhere in between. It uses stunning footage to craft its narrative, much like "Blue Planet" and other similar nature documentaries.

Watch on Netflix starting April 17

'Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver'

This sequrl to "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire" picks up the threads from the first standalone "Rebel Moon" movie and continues the story of Kora (Sofia Bouetella) and her army of recruits from across the galaxy as they stand against the Imperium legeon of the Motherworld. Her adversary Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) awaits, and it's up to Kora to destroy this enemy she once thought was felled.

Watch on Netflix starting April 19

Everything new on Netflix: April 15-21

APRIL 15

"The Fairly OddParents" Seasons 4-5

"Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel"

APRIL 16

"Knocked Up"

"Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer" (GB) (Netflix Comedy)

Jimmy Carr refutes the idea that you can't joke about anything these days with his edgy takes on gun control, religion, cancel culture and consent.

APRIL 17

"Black Sails" Seasons 1-4

"The Circle" Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward the ultimate cash prize as top influencer.

"Don't Hate the Player" (FR) (Netflix Series)

Starting out in a makeshift camp, 13 players compete for a spot in a luxury villa and a shot at 150,000 euros in a tense game of strategy and survival.

"The Grimm Variations" (JP) (Netflix Anime)

Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.

"Our Living World" (GB) (Netflix Documentary"

This stunning nature series narrated by Cate Blanchett explores the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet.

APRIL 18

"Bros" (IL) (Netflix Series)

After receiving some shocking news, two best friends travel from Jerusalem to Krakow for a football match, hoping to leave their troubles behind.

"The Upshaws" Part 5 (Netflix Series)

A new season of ups, downs and life changes has the Upshaws blessed — and stressed. But no matter what, it's still family first, last and always.

APRIL 19

"Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver"

(Netflix Film) The rebel warriors gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made.

APRIL 21

"Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 4/15/24

"Rush"

"Synchronic"

"The Zookeeper's Wife"