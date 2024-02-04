Love 'Masters of the Air?' Then this HBO on Netflix show is a must-watch

"Masters of the Air" has certainly been a hit for Apple TV Plus. The limited series about the 100th Bomber Group's experiences in the European Theater of World War II combines big-budget production and some heavyweight movie stars to produce some truly compelling TV. I even went as far as to call the series a "direct hit" for the streaming service in my review of the first two episodes.

Unfortunately, though, there are only three episodes available to watch right now. Apple took the approach of a weekly release model, so episodes will continue to drop each Friday until March 15.

That means you may need something to get your fix of prestigious WWII drama miniseries until the next episode comes out. Lucky for you, I have just the thing — and you can watch it on more than one streaming service. Here's why the next TV show you need to binge-watch is "Band of Brothers" if you loved "Masters of the Air."

'Band of Brothers' is one of the greatest shows of all time — and it's on Netflix and Max

"Masters of the Air" is a companion piece to two other limited series TV shows, all three of which tell a story about a specific group of soldiers in World War II. But the best of all three is 2001's "Band of Brothers," which tells the tale of Easy Company of the 101st Airborne.

The idea for this HBO limited series about the most devastating war in history actually traces its roots back to the 1993 movie "Saving Private Ryan." After collaborating on the acclaimed WWII movie, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg banded together to adapt Stephen Ambrose's non-fiction book "Band of Brothers." Hanks was the driving force behind the project, even directing an episode ("Crossroads") and much of the writing was done by Hanks and Erik Jendresen, with Spielberg serving as someone to give a final sign-off on scripts.

What they ultimately produced may have even surpassed "Saving Private Ryan." "Band of Brothers" is nearly universally considered the greatest miniseries of all time (including by this writer) and dominated the 2002 Primetime Emmys. It's harrowing, it's visceral — it pulls no punches in showcasing the horror of war. And yet, you won't struggle to keep watching because you'll just be compelled to play the next episode.

The limited series is also incredible because despite being based on true events, it still manages to take you through the biggest moments of the European Theater. The men of Easy Company go through the D-Day landings in Normandy, Operation Market Garden, the Siege of Bastogne, the invasion of Germany, the liberation of the Kaufering concentration camp, the taking of the Eagle's Nest (Hitler's alpine refuge) and the allied occupation of Germany.

So if you need something to tide you over until the next episode of "Masters of the Air" start watching "Band of Brothers" now. As much as I am enjoying Apple's tale of the "Bloody 100th," the original WWII miniseries is still the best. And right now, you can watch it not only on Max — the home of most HBO shows — but on Netflix as well. So for most people with access to the best streaming services, it should be easy to find.

Need even more to watch? Check out 'The Pacific'

Sandwiched in between 2001's "Band of Brothers" and this year's "Masters of the Air" is 2010's "The Pacific." Unlike the other two miniseries, this one focuses on the equally bloody fighting in the Pacific Theater and the real-life events of U.S. Marines Robert Leckie, Eugene Sledge, and John Basilone, who fought in the 1st, 5th, and 7th regiments (respectively) of the 1st Marine Division.

This miniseries hits a lot of the same notes as the other two shows and is excellent to watch, but it's just not quite on par with "Band of Brothers." To be fair, that's a high bar to clear, and it's not like "Masters of the Air" cleared it either. But there's definitely no reason to skip it if you're looking for a show to binge after "Band of Brothers." Rami Malek's performance as Cpl. Merriell "Snafu" Shelton in particular is enough of a reason to watch. Like with its 2001 predecessor, you watch "The Pacific" on Max and Netflix.