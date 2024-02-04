5 best shows like 'Loudermilk'

If you have been captivated by the show "Loudermilk" and were surprised to find out it's not a new Netflix original, you wouldn't be the only one.

Where to stream "Loudermilk" "Loudermilk" seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix and Prime Video

The dramedy starring Ron Livingston originally launched on the now-defunct AT&T Audience Network. It follows the journey of a man, Livingston's Sam Loudermilk, who is a recovering alcoholic and a substance abuse counselor. Along with that, he has a terrible attitude that he shares with just about everyone, including his sponsor.

Now, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have this show, making newly addicted fans wonder: Could there be more? The answer to that question remains unknown. In the meantime, we wanted to share a few shows like "Loudermilk" that you can watch in the meantime. They offer a similar blend of somewhat dark comedy and the realities of life not being on the right track.

'Shrinking'

"Shrinking," which has been renewed for a second season, has the same vibes of "Loudermilk" — self-help themes but with a raw and honest twist. Jason Segal stars as Jimmy Laird, who is grieving over the loss of his wife and attempts to return to his work as a therapist. However, his grief gets in the way of using the typical approach with clients. Instead, he turns to total bluntness and tells people exactly what he thinks, which has transformative effects that he and his clients weren't expecting.

In addition to Segal's humor, which merges perfectly with the tragedy of his character, you'll also enjoy Harrison Ford. Ford received an Emmy nomination for his role as Segal's mentor and boss, Dr. Paul Rhoades. Also, you're sure to appreciate Jessica Harrison, who was nominated for her part as Segal's much-wiser colleague, Gaby.

Watch on Apple TV Plus

'Russian Doll'

If you love the dark humor in "Loudermilk," check out "Russian Doll." Natasha Lyonne stars as Nadia, who is celebrating her 36th birthday. She's even having a birthday party thrown in her honor. Unfortunately, she keeps dying and returns to the exact same moment in her life at the party.

Although the plot takes a page from "Groundhog Day," the show goes deeper than that. Lyonne's character and others who share in this bizarre journey learn essential lessons about the impact of trauma and how deep those roots go. If you fear you'll tire of seeing Lyonne's character die show after show, there are deeper twists that emerge that will keep you watching until the series is complete.

Watch on Netflix

'After Life'

This British dark comedy was created by and starring Ricky Gervais. He plays the role of Tony, who has just lost his wife to cancer. Although he battles suicidal thoughts, he decides to put off that decision to get back at the world. He does so by saying exactly what's on his mind wherever he goes.

It's hard to imagine this premise delivering the laughs, but it does so successfully. The show may also make you cry along the way. Anyone who has struggled with loss will appreciate this series. For those worrying the show may be too dark — without revealing too much — you'll be happy to know that Gervais' character realizes he does want to stick around. However, this show has no happily-ever-afters, giving it a wonderful balance not often found with this type of theme.

Watch on Netflix

'Flaked'

Although "Flaked" only stuck around for two seasons, it still is a must-watch series to complement "Loudermilk." Will Arnett, the star and creator of the show, plays the part of Chip, a recovering alcoholic living in Venice Beach, California. Ruth Kearney's London emerges as the love interest of both Chip and his best friend, David Sullivan's Dennis, adding plenty of conflict and somewhat immature competition between the men.

The show was inspired by Arnett's personal struggle with alcoholism, who briefly relapsed while in production of the first season. However, despite the realities that are the core of the show, there is a lot of humor to lighten the experience of watching the series. George Basil stars as Chips' friend Cooler, one of the many characters who deliver plenty of comic relief.

Watch on Netflix

'Californication'

It's no surprise that "Californication" endured for seven seasons. It won two Primetime Emmys and received numerous other nominations and awards. David Duchovny stars as Hank Moody, a struggling writer who has a penchant for booze, drugs, and women. All of this complicates his relationships with his lover Karen (Natascha McElhone), who has left him, and with their daughter Becca (Madeleine Martin).

The show focuses on his attempts to reconcile these relationships while battling his addictions. There are plenty of drugs, sex, and rock throughout the show, all of which reflect a sharp contrast to Moody's desire to get on the right track. In case you were curious, the show also survived a lawsuit by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who claimed there was unfair use of the word "Californication." Unfortunately for the band, it was a phrase used long before their song.

Watch on Paramount Plus With Showtime