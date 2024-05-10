9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (May 10-12)

A fresh batch of new movies and shows to watch this weekend is blooming across on Netflix , Max and other top streaming services .

The weekend TV slate has something for everybody, from the silly spectacle of the Eurovision Song Contest to the time-traveling adventures of "Doctor Who" to the teen mystery thrills of "Pretty Little Liars: Summer School."

On the movie side, Brooke Shields gets a second chance at love in the romantic comedy "Mother of the Bride," while Anne Hathaway headlines the thriller "Eileen." Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

Eurovision Song Contest (Peacock)

The sometimes stunning, often silly spectacle that is the annual Eurovision Song Contest returns for its 68th edition, this time held in Malmö, Sweden, following the country's victory last year with the song "Tattoo" by Loreen.

Thirty-seven countries join the quest this year, including Luxembourg for the first time in 31 years. The top 10 vote-getters from the semi-finals, the “Big Five” automatic qualifiers and host country Sweden will vie for the ultimate honor in the final on Saturday (May 11). Switzerland’s “The Code” by Nemo and Croatia’s “Rim Tom Tagi Dim” by Baby Lasagna are the frontrunners.

Airs Saturday, May 11 at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock

‘Bodkin’ (Netflix)

Think “Only Murders in the Building,” but in Ireland. American podcast host Gilbert (Will Forte) and researcher Emmy (Robyn Cara) team up with Dublin-born journalist Dove (Siobhán Cullen) to look into mysterious disappearances decades earlier in the titular idyllic, coastal Irish town. When the podcast trio arrives during Samhain, a traditional Gaelic harvest celebration, they discover Bodkin might be small but it holds very big secrets.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Dark Matter’ (Apple TV Plus)

Apple's latest sci-fi novel adaptation — joining Foundation,” “Silo” and the recent “Constellation" — comes from the author himself, Blake Crouch. Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) is a Chicago-based physicist and professor who is husband to Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) and father to teen son Charlie (Oakes Fegley). One night while walking home, Jason is abducted into an alternate version of his life, where he sees “what might have been" had he chosen his career over family. He embarks on a harrowing journey to return to his original reality so that he can save his wife and son from a terrible villain — himself.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Doctor Who’ season 14 (Disney Plus)

“Sex Education” alum Ncuti Gatwa becomes the first Black actor to play the iconic role of the Doctor. Gatwa was first introduced as the Fifteenth Doctor in a 60th anniversary special last fall and now, he officially steps into the TARDIS for adventures across space and time with Millie Gibson as companion Ruby Sunday.

Doc and Ruby are headed to places as far and wide as Regency-era England, the 1960s with the Beatles and war-torn future worlds. Along the way, they will encounter friends and foes, including Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), the Duchess (Indira Varma), Paul McCartney (George Caple) and John Lennon (Chris Mason) and a mysterious character played by Jonathan Groff.

Premieres Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’ season 2 (AMC)

The second season of the dark and sexy drama sees vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) continuing to recount his past in an interview with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

After the events of 1940 in New Orleans, Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) travel to Europe on a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. There, Louis encounters Armand (Assad Zaman), and their resulting love affair will have devastating consequences in the past and future.

Premieres Sunday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’ season 2 (Max)

For its second season, the “Pretty Little Liars” spinoff gets a new subtitle and new villain, who may or may not have a connection with A. Picking up where “Original Sin” left off, “Summer School” draws inspiration from classic slasher flicks like “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Friends Tabby, Noa, Imogen, Faran, and Mouse are forced to haunt the halls of Millwood High instead of having fun in the sun. Even so, it’s not all work and no play, as Imogen meets a new love interest and Noa reunites with a past one. But a terrifying figure called Bloody Rose poses a real threat — and not all of them might make it to fall.

Streaming now on Max

‘Black Twitter: A People’s History’ (Hulu)

This docuseries based on Jason Parham’s Wired articles examines how Black users on Twitter (now called X) became an influential force in American culture and politics. It chronicles the birth — from the earliest hashtag #UKnowUrBlackWhen — and the rise of Black Twitter through the eventual backlash.

Former “Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny helms the adaptation and gives the spotlight to prominent Black voices including stand-up comic W. Kamau Bell; authors Roxane Gay and Luvvie Ajayi; journalists Jemele Hill, Wesley Lowery and April Reign; trans activist Raquel Willis; academics; and former Twitter executives.

Streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘Mother of the Bride’ (Netflix)

This rom-com takes a page from “Father of the Bride” and that George Clooney-Julia Roberts team-up “Ticket to Paradise.” Brooke Shields stars as Lana, who is shocked when daughter Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) returns from abroad with the news that she’s getting married … in Thailand … in a month! Not only that, but it turns out that Emma’s fiancé is the son of Will (Benjamin Bratt), the man who broke Lana's heart many years ago. This wedding might turn out to be a disaster — or a second chance at love.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Eileen’ (Hulu)

Eileen Dunlop (Thomasin McKenzie) works at a teen corrections facility, where she’s shunned by her colleagues and fantasizes about one of the guards. Everything changes with the arrival of new staff psychologist Rebecca Saint John (Anne Hathaway). Eileen is captivated by the glamorous, intelligent Rebecca and the two grow closer. But things turn dark and violent when Rebecca recruits Eileen’s help on an inmate’s case.

Streaming now on Hulu