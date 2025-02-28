7 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (Feb. 28-March 2)

Celebrate the turnover of another month by streaming any of the new movies and shows this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more of the best streaming services.

Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars, leads my watch list. This year's ceremony will not only be broadcast on ABC but will also stream live on Hulu. So, tune in to see A-list stars hit the red carpet and hopefully hear their names called.

Also on the docket is the new sports comedy "Running Point," a thinly veiled fictionalized version of the LA Lakers franchise that stars Kate Hudson. On the movie side, Oscar Best Picture nominees "A Complete Unknown" and "Nickel Boys" are available to stream. Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The Oscars’ (ABC)

Hollywood's biggest night is finally here, ready to celebrate the best films of the year. The stars will be shining on the red carpet, and Conan O’Brien is stepping into the hosting spotlight for the first time. This year’s race for Best Picture is wide open, with multiple contenders vying for the top spot. Though "Emilia Pérez" leads the pack with 13 nominations, a social media scandal involving lead star Karla Sofía Gascón has been its downfall. Instead, "Anora," "The Brutalist" and "Conclave" are surging ahead as frontrunners for the top prize. As far as the acting winners, Kieran Culkin is a lock, but the other races could see some surprises.

►Special premieres Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo) and Hulu

‘Running Point’ (Netflix)

Kate Hudson’s back in this high-energy sports comedy! Isla Gordon’s moment has arrived — whether her brothers approve or not. After a scandal sidelines one of them, Isla takes the reins as president of the Los Angeles Lakers Waves, the storied basketball team that’s been her family’s pride. But breaking into the cutthroat, male-dominated world of pro sports won’t be a walk in the park. With skeptical board members, doubting brothers, and a league full of naysayers, Isla has one shot to prove she’s got the guts, brains, and game to win.

►All 10 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Shoresy’ season 4 (Hulu)

Season 4 of the hit Canadian comedy takes Shoresy (Jared Keeso) out of the rink and into uncharted waters — life without hockey. As the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs dive into a wild summer, Shoresy is stuck juggling job offers as a TV analyst and coach, all while trying to win over Laura Mohr (Camille Sullivan). No skates, no games, and no clear direction — can Shoresy survive the off-season?

►All 6 episodes streaming now on Hulu

‘House of David’ (Prime Video)

This Biblical drama is a gripping tale of power, prophecy, and betrayal. When King Saul’s (Ali Suliman) pride destroys him, a young, unlikely hero rises: David (Michael Iskander), a teen shepherd chosen to be Israel’s next king. But destiny doesn’t come easy. As Saul unravels, David faces deadly court intrigue, forbidden love, and brutal battles on his journey to the throne. Rivals clash, alliances shift, and a kingdom hangs by a thread.

►Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Prime Video

New movies

‘A Complete Unknown’ (PVOD)

I’m a sucker for a music biopic, especially for an artist I revere as much as Bob Dylan. I loved “Inside Llewyn Davis,” which isn’t a biopic but set during folk’s heyday (and features a cameo by Dylan as a character). I was a bit dubious about Timothée Chalamet portraying the icon, but I am happy to admit I was wrong — Chalamet completely nails Dylan’s voice and aura. His performance of “The Times They Are A-Changin” is an electric, captivating scene. Director James Mangold and his co-writer Jay Cocks do well to let the music tell most of the story. Dylan’s work and life need no embellishments.

►Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Nickel Boys’ (MGM Plus)

This gripping, harrowing film immerses viewers in the harsh world of a brutal reformatory school in the segregated South of the 1960s. Elwood Curtis (Ethan Herisse), an optimistic young Black man, dreams of college and activism, only to find himself wrongly sentenced to the nightmarish confines of Nickel Academy. There, he forms an unlikely bond with Turner (Brandon Wilson), a street-smart, hardened peer. As the Civil Rights Movement unfolds outside, Elwood clings to hope, while Turner teaches him the cruel realities of survival.

►Streaming now on MGM Plus

‘September 5’ (Paramount Plus)

This journalism thriller takes you inside the high-pressure world of ABC Sports' broadcast crew during the 1972 Munich Olympics, as they unexpectedly find themselves at the heart of the gripping hostage crisis. When members of the Palestinian militant group Black September storm the Olympic Village, taking Israeli athletes hostage, the sports network's team becomes the world’s primary news source. As tensions mount and lives hang in the balance, the crew is thrust into an ethical and emotional whirlwind, racing to broadcast the unfolding tragedy live.

►Streaming now on Paramount Plus