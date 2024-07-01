5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Max, TV and more (July 1-7)

July kicks off with more new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Max and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

This week's new TV lineup is anchored by sharks — and a lot of them. NatGeo's SharkFest is running all month on cable, Disney Plus and Hulu, while Discovery's Shark Week begins this weekend. What a time to be a shark fan.

Also on the docket is the sports docu-series "Sprint," about elite-level runners, and the return of the animated "Star Trek: Prodigy." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

Sharkfest (NatGeo, Disney Plus and Hulu)

National Geographic decided one week of shark-related content is not enough (see below for details on Discovery’s annual Shark Week) — they’ve supersized it to a whole month. Sharkfest is airing more than 22 hours of original programming and 60 hours of enhanced content across National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, ESPN2, Disney Plus and Hulu. Highlights include “Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast,” “Baby Sharks in the City” and “Shark Attack 360.”

Premieres Monday, July 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus and Hulu

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ season 2 (Netflix)

The animated kids' series returns with 20 new episodes, dropping all at once, that continue to follow the six young misfits who make up the Prodigy crew. They are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay (voiced by Robert Beltran) and bring peace to Gwyn's (voiced by Ella Purnell) home world. But when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past.

Premieres Monday, July 1 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Sprint’ (Netflix)

The 2024 Paris Olympics are around the corner, so this is an ideal time to delve into the world of elite competitors who train to be the fastest person in the world. The behind-the-scenes docu-series follows sprinters as they face the highest of stakes and undergo enormous challenges to their mental toughness, all in the hope of crossing the finish line in record time. The episodes chronicle the journeys of Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson, among others, as they prepare for the 2023 World Championships.

Premieres Tuesday, July 2 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Man With 1000 Kids’ (Netflix)

Here’s an all-too-real horror story about a charismatic man who is revealed to be the sperm donor to hundreds, maybe even thousands, of children across the world. Jonathan Meijer is a charming Dutch scammer who is accused of deceiving mothers into having his babies on a mass scale.

The three-part true crime docu-series investigates the murky world of the fertility industry and the lack of global regulations. Outraged parents tell their side of the twist-filled story as they seek changes in laws to prevent future fraud.

Premieres Wednesday, July 3 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

Shark Week (Discovery and Max)

There’s no such thing as too much shark content. When you’re not tuning into SharkFest on Disney Plus and Hulu, you can catch Discovery’s annual Shark Week event, which is hosted by John Cena this year.

The shark extravaganza begins with “Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier” and continues through the rest of the week with specials like “Shark Frenzy: Mating Games,” “Jaws vs Leviathan,” “Expedition Unknown: Sharks vs. Nazis in Paradise” and “Great White Danger Zone.”

Premieres Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery (via Sling) and Max