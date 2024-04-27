5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

The weekend has come around fast again, and that means more movies to watch on some of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

There are so many great movies out there, which makes it harder to decide what to watch next. However, if you’re looking for something to enjoy while snacking on your favorite treats on the couch, we’ve gathered the top picks. Some of these include romantic comedies and fun horror thrillers that will put you on edge and make you laugh at the same time.

One of the leading movies on our list is “Anyone but You”, which is currently No.1 on Netflix as of April 25. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, this romantic comedy has all the feels you need for a good time. Prime Video also tops the charts when it comes to the best movies, such as “Monkey Man” which came out in theaters last month.

You can also check out the top new movies of the week as well as the best Netflix movies in 2024 . Now, here are the top movies you should stream this weekend.

‘Miller’s Girl’ (Netflix)

“Miller’s Girl” has recently been added to Netflix, and if you’re looking for a spicy thriller, don’t hesitate to give it a watch. This movie focuses on Cairo Sweet (Jenna Ortega), an 18-year-old student who takes a creative writing class in her senior year of high school. Jonathan Miller (Martin Freeman) teaches that class and finds Cairo fascinating due to her extensive knowledge of literature. However, their relationship dynamic changes when Cairo seduces him for inspiration on her upcoming assignment, and it leads to plenty more complications that neither of them can handle.

Watch on Netflix

'Monkey Man' (PVOD)

For those wanting something a little darker, “Monkey Man” could be your next movie to watch this weekend. A young man named Kid (Dev Patel) spends most of his days in an underground fighting club getting beaten continuously for money. He eventually gets sick of this life and plans revenge to take down a powerful force that caused him immense childhood trauma. Wearing a monkey mask and gathering up his strength, Kid prepares himself to avenge someone he loves by going deep into the corrupted fighting temple.

Rent/buy on Amazon now

'Anyone but You' (Netflix)

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the current No.1 hit on Netflix , "Anyone but You", and it’s one of the best romantic comedies you can find on streaming. Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) meet each other in a coffee shop and end up going on a first date, but that quickly turns sour. Months later, they discover they’re going to the same wedding, as Bea’s sister is engaged to one of Ben’s friends. By faking a relationship, they hope to keep the arguments to a minimum to make the wedding trip as smooth as possible, but that doesn’t go to plan when their feelings get in the way.

Watch on Netflix

'M3GAN' (Peacock)

Anyone who loves a fun horror will enjoy “M3GAN”, and after watching it, I can safely say that it won’t be a waste of your weekend. This movie centers around an artificial intelligence called Megan, which is a lifelike doll that aims to be a child’s greatest companion and protector. Intelligent roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) created this doll and gave the prototype to her niece Cady after she was suddenly thrown into her care. Gemma thought Megan could help Cady get through some unexpected trauma, but that decision led to some horrific and dangerous consequences. “M3GAN” has recently moved back to Peacock, along with an unrated version that includes more violence and action.

Watch on Peacock

'Arthur the King' (PVOD)

“Arthur the King” is an adventure movie that makes you experience every single emotion possible, and it’s based on a true story. Mark Wahlberg plays Michael Light, a runner who has abandoned his career after accidentally failing his adventure racing team three years prior. After realizing he’s no longer satisfied, he decides to do one more race, determined to win this time. He gathers a team to complete a 5-day race consisting of biking, hiking, and kayaking through mountainous jungle terrain. During the race, Michael meets a stray dog in need of medical attention who ends up following the team and saving their lives. This movie tells the real-life story of Mikeal Lindford, a Swedish runner who actually befriended a local stray dog and stopped at nothing to make sure he could bring his new companion home.

Buy or rent on Amazon now