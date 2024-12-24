3 best Prime Video shows of 2024 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

'Tis the season to park your butt on the couch, queue up Prime Video and catch up on all of the great shows that you might've missed this year. (And, sure, spend time with your loved ones, give back to your community, yada yada yada.)

This year, the best streaming services were a treasure trove of new TV shows and films to add to your watch list, so it's understandable if you're overwhelmed with all of the binge-watching potential. To help, we've rounded up three of the best shows of 2024 on Prime Video, all with a Tomatometer score of 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. That marker means that it's been given kudos from both professional critics and casual TV watchers, so you know that every show on this list is worth watching.

And Prime Video has something for viewers of all persuasions, whether you're in the mood for a swoon-worthy historical-fantasy romance, a suspenseful and sexy spy thriller or a post-apocalyptic drama based on one of the biggest video games of all time.

'Fallout'

Fallout - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Based on the beloved role-playing video game franchise of the same name, this sci-fi Western is set two hundred years after the apocalypse and follows a young "Vault Dweller" named Lucy MacLean (played by "Yellowjackets'" Ella Purnell) as she ventures out into the wasteland of a devastated Long Angeles to look for her kidnapped father.

With its vast and vivid world-building, darkly comic sensibilities and characters to really root for (the cast also includes Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Walton Goggins), "Fallout" has been a hit both critically and commercially. According to Amazon, the action drama cleared 65 million viewers in its first 16 days of availability, making it the platform's second most-watched title ever after 2022's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action/Drama/Post-apocalyptic

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch on Prime Video

'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" had a high bar to clear: inspired by the 2005 action blockbuster of the same name, the series had to match the excitement and allure of that fan-favorite flick while also conjuring up Brangelina-level chemistry between its leads Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Thankfully, the show built upon that source material and the starring duo vaulted over those expectations, playing two lonely strangers paired up as spies and posing as a married couple.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The spy dramedy was one of Prime Video's top five series debuts ever and went number one on the platform in more than 130 countries. It was also nominated for a whopping 16 Emmy Awards this year, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Glover and Outstanding Lead Actress for Erskine.

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action/Dramedy/Spy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch on Prime Video

'My Lady Jane'

My Lady Jane - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Adapted by Gemma Burgess from the 2016 novel of the same name by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows, "My Lady Jane" is set in an alternate 16th-century England where Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) and her husband Guildford (Edward Bluemel) all survive their real-life deaths — oh, and where humans can turn into animals.

Described by Prime Video as " a soupçon of magical realism and oodles of yearning, banter and undeniable chemistry," the fantasy romance adds humor, heart and plenty of heat to all that history. Sadly, it's a one-season watch, as Amazon canceled the critically acclaimed series shortly after its premiere. The cancellation inspired backlash and a petition from the show's passionate fanbase, which includes famed "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin.

Episodes: 8

Genre: Historical fantasy/Romance

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch on Prime Video