Is 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' coming back for season 2? Everything we know so far

The Prime Video adaptation of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," which in itself is inspired by the Brangelina film based on a 1996 TV series (based on a book, natch), has received near-universal praise from critics, garnering an 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on the opinions of 81 critics. TG's own Malcolm McMillan loved "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." It is, by all accounts, a smashing success.

The spy comedy, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, follows a married couple who aren't actually what they seem. They're spies, paired up by a shadowy organization. They set out to tackle a wide range of espionage-centered tasks in tandem, which as you can imagine proves awkward from time to time given that they're two strangers thrust into matrimony. This is a complete change from the previous "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" conceit, which found a married couple discovering that they were both secretly spies from different organizations.

The series has clearly struck a chord with critics and viewers alike thanks to its radically different take on the premise, as well as its leads, who have an undeniable amount of chemistry. However, the eight episodes comprising the first season have now all debuted, and without a concrete resolution. This, of course, begs the question: will "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" be returning for a second season? Read on for what we know so far.

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' season 2 is a possibility

Right now, things are looking pretty good for a follow-up to the Prime Video series. However, there still hasn't been an official greenlight given just yet. That could be right around the corner, however.

Given the incomplete, cliffhanger-like nature of the final episode of the series, it's easy to see how the story could pick up from there. The finale didn't exactly end with a hunky-dory situation for John and Jane, but that means little in the grand scheme of TV, where characters pull themselves out of insane predicaments all the time. Plus, showrunner and co-creator Francesca Sloane seems to think there's more fuel in the tank

"We wanted to make sure that it felt like a complete story, even with the ending being what it is," she told The Hollywood Reporter of the way the eight episodes tied up.

Sloane added, "That said, we have definitely already started discussing ideas for season two ... in the world we make one. We would never want to make a season two if we couldn’t kick our own asses, in terms of taking down season one," she added.

"So it really depends. We’ll see what life has to offer us, but we definitely have some exciting thoughts."

Sloane did confirm that there are "talks" of a second season and even some "really cool ideas" that could take place in it. If they "do go forward with it," she believes "Atlanta's" Taofik Kolade could be a "great addition" to the show's voice.

It looks like prospects are good — and now fans just have to wait for the official word.