How to watch Prix Arc de Triomphe 2024: live stream racing online from anywhere, free streams, runners and riders

One of the racing world's most anticipated events, there's a feeling among the pundits that pretty much any of the runners and riders at Longchamps this year could take home the big one. Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2024 Arc de Triomphe live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Arc de Triomphe 2024 live streams: start time, TV channels The 2024 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe takes place on Sunday, October 6.

• Start time: 3:20 p.m. BST / 10:20 a.m. ET / 7:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. AEDT (Mon)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Racing.com (FREE STREAM)

• U.S. — FS1

• CAN — Sportsnet

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

With an eye-catching €2.857 million (over $3.1 million) up for grabs to the horse that passes the winning post first, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is in the top 10 richest events on the racing calendar. Last year it was the undefeated Ace Impact who galloped to the win, in what was to be the thoroughbred's final race.

Picking a potential winner from this year's 16-strong field is no easy task, especially as some of racing's best steeds — including City Of Troy, Ezeliya and Goliath — will be missing for various reasons.

That leaves the likes of Irish Derby winner Los Angeles, the Japanese Shin Emperor, and winner already in France this year Look De Vega as some of the horses most likely to impress. The Maxime Guyon ridden Sosie is looking to be the horse most bookies are expecting to take the rosette, with the colt coming into form at just the right time.

We've listed the runners and riders at the bottom of this page. But before that, check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch 2024 Arc de Triomphe racing from anywhere — including free streams.

How to watch the Arc de Triomphe live streams for FREE

Racing fans in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand get to enjoy Arc de Triomphe live streams for FREE.

In the U.K. ITV4 and ITVX have live coverage, while Racing.com is showing it on TV and online Down Under. It will also be free via Entain in Australia and New Zealand.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for that free Arc de Triomphe coverage? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if away you're in the U.S., and want to watch your usual U.K. service, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the racing.

How to watch Arc de Triomphe 2024 live streams in the U.S.

Racing fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on FOX's FS1 channel. The live stream will also be available on the FOX website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have access to FS1 on cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs from just $40/month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 40 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $80/month but gives you 100+ channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Arc de Triomphe live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV's Blue plan comes with 40+ channels, including NBC, USA, Bravo, FX, National Geographic and, of course, FOX and FS1. New subscribers get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Arc de Triomphe 2024 live streams in the U.K.

As mentioned above, ITV3 and ITVX are providing FREE coverage of the 2024 Arc de Triomphe in the U.K. Live coverage of the event gets underway at 12:45 p.m. BST on Sunday, with the main race set to begin at 3:20 p.m.

Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV licence in order to watch live on ITV.

If you're a Sky Sports subscriber, the whole race day from Longchamp will also be shown on Sky Sports Racing.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch 2024 Arc de Triomphe live streams in Canada

Sportsnet will be showing Arc de Triomphe 2024 live streams, with the main event Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe scheduled at 10:20 a.m. ET / 7:20 a.m. PT.

If you don't already have access to Sportsnet, you can get all its live sports coverage — including the 2024 Arc de Triomphe — through the Sportsnet Plus streaming service. It costs from $19.99/month or $179.99 for an entire year.

How to watch 2024 Arc de Triomphe live streams in Australia

In Australia, the 2024 Arc de Triomphe live stream will be shown on the free Racing.com TV channel and the Racing.com website.

Foxtel subscribers can alternatively watch the action on Sky Thoroughbred Central,

The main race starts at 1:20 a.m. AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning, with live coverage getting underway from 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

Using one of the best VPN services will help Australians who aren't Down Under tune in to the streaming services they already subscribe to.

2024 Arc de Triomphe runners and riders

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stall Horse Jockey 1 Zarakem Cristian Demuro 2 Fantastic Moon Rene Piechulek 3 Bluestocking Rossa Ryan 4 Aventure Stephane Pasquier 5 Sosie Maxime Guyon 6 Survie Tom Marquand 7 Delius Ioritz Mendizabal 8 Look De Vega Ronan Thomas 9 Al Riffa Yutaka Take 10 Los Angeles Ryan Moore 11 Shin Emperor Ryusei Sakai 12 Sevenna's Knight Mickael Barzalona 13 Haya Zark William Buick 14 Continuous Christophe Soumillon 15 Sunway Oisin Murphy 16 Mqse De Sevigne Alexis Pouchin

