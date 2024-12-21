Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

'Tis the season for curling up on the couch and catching up on what's new across the best streaming services. If you're looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend, the streamer's top 10 most-watched movies list has some great titles to choose from.

But just because a movie's made it into the top 10 means it's guaranteed to be a hit. That's why we've combed through the top 10 (as of December 21) to narrow down which ones are worth the hype. Among them are a Christmas classic, a riveting crime drama, and a divisive new festive action comedy.

So without further ado, let’s dive into my top picks among Prime Video's top 10 most-watched movies.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Red One' (2024)

RED ONE | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Audiences and critics are staunchly divided on whether "Red One" is the next Christmas classic. You'll have to check it out for yourself to see which camp is right. In this holiday action-comedy, the fate of Christmas hangs in the balance after Santa Claus (J.K. Simmons) is kidnapped. The North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with hacker and perpetual naughty lister Jack O'Malley (Chris Evans) to get the big man in red back and save Christmas. Other stars include Lucy Liu, Bonnie Hunt, Kiernan Shipka, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Nick Kroll, among others.

Watch "Red One" on Prime Video now

'The Bikeriders' (2024)

THE BIKERIDERS - Official Trailer 2 [HD] - Only In Theaters June 21 - YouTube Watch On

Loosely inspired by the exploits of the real-world Outlaws Motorcycle Club, "The Bikeriders" is an oil-slick snapshot of 20th century American biker culture packed with Hollywood stars. Tom Hardy stars as Johnny David, the tough-as-nails biker who founded the Chicago-based Vandals Motorcycle Club. Set over a decade, "The Bikeriders" kicks off at the first meeting of Kathy (Jodie Comer) and Benny (Austin Butler), the beating heart of the Vandals, who convinces her to leave her old life behind. Tensions rise as the newest generation of Vandals start getting up to no good and threaten to bring the peaceful status quo crumbling down, forcing Johnny's hand.

Watch "The Bikeriders" on Prime Video now

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Love Actually' (2003)

Love Actually (2003) Official Trailer - Colin Firth, Emma Thompson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

"Love, Actually" is one of the best Christmas rom-coms of all time, following several interconnected love stories across London in the run-up to the holiday. Its star-studded cast includes Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Keira Knightly, Colin Firth, and Emma Thompson, just to name a few. It's heartwarming, cheesy, and full of feel-good moments and iconic scenes like Mark’s (Andrew Lincoln) heartfelt confession to Juliet (Keira Knightley) on her doorstep, and newly-elected Prime Minister David (Hugh Grant) joyfully dancing through the halls of 10 Downing Street.

Watch "Love Actually" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 right now

"Red One" (2024) "The Holiday" (2006) "Frosty the Snowman" (1969) "Jingle All the Way" (1996) "Love Actually" (2003) "The Family Stone" (2005) "White Christmas" (1954) "Die Hard" (1988) "The Bikeriders" (2024) "Candy Cane Lane" (2023)