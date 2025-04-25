Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Trying to pick your next movie from the Prime Video top 10 can be frustrating. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by what’s trending since not everything at the top is worth your time.

Prime Video has a solid collection of movies right now, from the Oscar-winning “Conclave” with Ralph Fiennes to a dark thriller starring James McAvoy in an unhinged role. But with so many titles competing for attention, it’s not always clear which ones truly deserve a spot on your watchlist.

That’s where we come in. We’ve sifted through the top 10 list to bring you the three standout movies that are definitely worth your time. Keep reading for our top picks below.

This article is based on what was in the Prime Video top 10 as of 9 a.m. ET on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Gladiator II’

“Gladiator II” received mixed reviews upon release, but it's undeniable that it was one of the major blockbusters of 2024. Although the story may not have been as tightly crafted as in the original, the action and fight scenes certainly delivered.

Set 16 years after the death of Maximus, the story follows Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), the son of Maximus and Lucilla, who has been living in exile under the alias Hanno in Numidia. His life is upended when a Roman invasion led by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) results in the death of his wife and his own enslavement.

Lucius is forced to fight as a gladiator for Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a former slave turned arms dealer with aspirations of power. As he navigates the brutal world of gladiatorial combat, he discovers that his true enemies are the twin emperors Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn), who have plunged Rome into tyranny.

‘Conclave’

If you're after a mystery thriller that doesn't rely on shocking acts of violence, “Conclave” is exactly what you need. This is a sharp movie with thought-provoking dialogue and impressive performances, offering an experience that's more about substance than cheap thrills.

“Conclave” follows the hidden process of selecting a new pope after the death of the current Bishop of Rome. The senior members of the Catholic Church gather in Vatican City to decide who will lead them next.

Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is given the responsibility of overseeing the election, ensuring it is conducted with fairness and dignity — a task that proves far more difficult than expected. As several respected members of the College of Cardinals compete for the papacy, ideological divisions emerge over the future of the Church.

As the top four candidates each present their vision for Catholicism's future, Lawrence uncovers troubling secrets left behind by the late pope.

‘Speak No Evil’

I saw “Speak No Evil” when it hit theaters in September 2024, expecting a somewhat creepy experience. What I got, however, was one of the most intense and nerve-wracking movies I've seen in a long time (and I mean that in the best possible way).

American couple Louise (Mackenzie Davis) and Ben Dalton (Scoot McNairy) are vacationing in Italy when they befriend a British couple, Paddy (James McAvoy) and Ciara (Aisling Franciosi). The Daltons are invited to spend a weekend at the couple's remote farmhouse in Devon.

Initially, the visit seems idyllic, but as the weekend progresses, the Daltons become increasingly unsettled by their hosts' erratic behavior and boundary-pushing actions.

Louise and Ben's attempts to address the discomfort are met with passive-aggressive responses, and they begin to suspect that their hosts may have sinister intentions. The tension escalates as the Daltons uncover disturbing truths about Paddy and Ciara's past.

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

1. "Gladiator II" (2024)

2. "Conclave" (2024)

3. "G20" (2025)

4. "The Accountant" (2016)

5. "Twisters" (2024)

6. "Ford v Ferrari" (2019)

7. "Speak No Evil" (2024)

8. "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" (2016)

9. "The Lorax" (2012)

10. "Joe Dirt" (2001)