‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer confirms 2 new movies — but the Disney franchise has already sunk

“Pirates of the Caribbean” is one of the biggest franchises to ever exist. From the iconic pirates to the incredible digital effects to the giant Kraken lurking in the ocean, there is so much to revel in when binge-watching every movie in order.

The stories follow the popular pirate Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and his journey across the ocean to obtain the greatest treasures. And to flee from some evil monsters and villains who want him dead. Among his crew is Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), Gibbs (Kevin McNally), and other huge names you’ll probably recognize.

Being a dedicated fan, I will never forget how much the movies changed my life growing up. Not to mention it has been a comforting watch on Disney Plus whenever I’m sick in bed and need cheering up. So, you’d think upon hearing the news of two new movies being in development I’d be excited right? Quite the opposite actually, and it does pain me to say that.

Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” and following sequels, confirmed that two more movies are in the works. This includes a reboot written by Jeff Nathanson and a standalone spinoff potentially starring Margot Robbie as the lead.

2 ‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ movies are in the works, confirms Jerry Bruckheimer.• A reboot written by Jeff Nathanson (‘The Lion King’)• A spin-off starring Margot Robbie.(Source: @EW) pic.twitter.com/ybZGNyyxEDMay 20, 2024

Although there was a spark of initial excitement, it soon died down when I thought about how absent this franchise has been over the past seven years. “Pirates of the Caribbean 5” ended the iconic saga after its downfall in 2017, and ever since then, the franchise has been lost at sea. The only possible hope of reviving “Pirates” is to include Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming movies, the protagonist we’ve come to appreciate more over time.

Of course, it’s highly unlikely Depp will return to reprise his role as the legendary pirate. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Bruckheimer mentioned the possibility of Depp returning by saying: ““It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”

If we were waiting for the opportune moment, this isn’t it

(Image credit: Disney)

As much as I adore “Pirates of the Caribbean”, I don’t think bringing out more movies will revive the franchise. I could be wrong, and I will own that when the reboot and spinoff do release, but it’s hard to see how this world will come back to life after falling to the depths of the ocean. The same goes for convincing people to watch them, especially since Depp’s character is in such high demand with audiences.

Distance is often a good thing when it comes to saving a franchise, and that’s proven in movies like “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and “Jurassic World”. But that’s because the movies had a decent premise, making an effort to explore the world and expand it even more. A “Pirates of the Caribbean” reboot is just not necessary when the franchise has already established such iconic characters and locations. Are we really ready to discard all continuity from previous movies?

Not only that, but it would’ve been better to introduce the idea of new movies a few years ago to prevent the pirate ship from sinking. This also means instead of a reboot, focus on another trilogy of modernized movies that expand the world and acknowledge previous events without ignoring them completely. Hell, I would've been down for a TV show.

This is either madness or brilliance

It’s remarkable how often madness and brilliance coincide, isn’t it? New “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies could either fail or become such successful hits that the franchise manages to escape the Flying Dutchman. I want them to do well, and I want them to focus on the nostalgia and legendary action that the original movies created all those years ago.

Bruckheimer did reveal some positive news about where the reboot was headed when talking to Entertainment Weekly: ”Jeff Nathanson has got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we’ll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act.”

Margot Robbie also commented on her spinoff when talking to IGN : “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story.”

This iconic Disney franchise does have the opportunity to do something new with the reboot and spinoff. Until we get a trailer or a solid synopsis, there’s no telling whether they’ll be truly worth it. For now, I’ll always remember the original “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies and how they transformed the world of cinematography and the pirate genre as we know it.

If you want to feel nostalgic, you can stream every “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie on Disney Plus . You can also check out our guide on watching the Marvel movies in order for another binge-watching session.