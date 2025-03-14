My most anticipated comedy-thriller of 2025 is now streaming — but you should see it on the big screen instead

It’s not common for a movie to drop in theaters and on digital at the same time, but “Borderline” has done just that. As of March 14, you can either stream it on PVOD services like Amazon and Apple TV or hunt down a theater playing it in its limited U.S. release.

“Borderline” will likely fly under the radar since its marketing as been pretty non-existent, but that's exactly why I'm here to talk about it. This is an unhinged thrill ride and one of the wildest movies I’ve ever seen.

It centers around a stalker who breaks out of a mental intuition to reunite with his fiancé... except she's not actually his fiancé. She's a pop star who has been roped into his delusions.

Now, you might think streaming it is the convenient option given its limited theatrical showing, but having watched “Borderline” early, I can say with full confidence that I wish I had seen this absolute madness unfold on the big screen. So if you’re lucky enough to have a theater nearby that’s showing this comedy-thriller then definitely take that chance, because you (probably) won’t regret it.

Here’s everything to know about “Borderline” and why I recommend watching it on the big screen instead.

What is ‘Borderline’ about?

Borderline - Official Trailer | Starring Samara Weaving and Ray Nicholson | In theaters March 14 - YouTube Watch On

“Borderline” takes place in 1990s Los Angeles and follows Sofia (Samara Weaving), a pop superstar living in a lavish home under the watchful eye of her trusted security guard, Bell (Eric Dane). One night, Bell has a chilling encounter with Paul Duerson (Ray Nicholson), an obsessive fan who refuses to accept boundaries.

The confrontation leaves Bell critically injured, and six months later, though recovered, he remains haunted by the incident. He warns Sofia to be cautious, especially as she grows more adventurous with her new partner, Rhodes (Jimmie Fails).

Meanwhile, Paul, having escaped a mental institution, resurfaces with his equally unhinged accomplice, Penny (Alba Baptista). Together, they infiltrate Sofia’s home with a disturbing plan.

Convinced he and Sofia are destined to be married, Paul transforms the home into a twisted wedding venue, forcing her into a nightmarish game of manipulation, obsession, and darkly comedic tension.

‘Borderline’ is unhinged and gloriously out of control

(Image credit: Magnet Releasing)

I really didn’t know what to expect when I sat down to watch “Borderline.” The premise seemed straightforward enough, and honestly, I was more intrigued to see Samara Weaving and Ray Nicholson interact in such a wild narrative. But by the time the credits rolled, I was left in complete shock, my mind racing with thoughts about what I had just witnessed.

“Borderline” was written by Jimmy Warden, the same mind behind “Cocaine Bear.” You know, the wildly unhinged horror comedy that most movie lovers have at least heard about. If you’ve seen it, you know how completely absurd it was. From a critical perspective, “Cocaine Bear” wasn’t exactly good, but it was definitely entertaining. And going into “Borderline,” you can absolutely see some of Warden’s signature chaos at play.

Most of that comes down to the movie’s approach to comedy. It leans into thriller elements like Paul sneaking into Sofia’s dark house as she walks around with only a candle, only for him to snake his arms around her with that unsettling grin (which is especially funny considering Nicholson’s role in “Smile 2”).

Even the brutal fight sequences between Sofia and the psychotic Penny pack a serious punch. But at its core, “Borderline” is first and foremost a comedy, because it’s just so damn crazy.

And speaking of crazy, Ray Nicholson is an absolute standout as Paul. He has this unnerving charm, a goofy, almost childish confidence that makes his delusions weirdly hilarious. He’s so calm and so convinced that he and Sofia are destined to be together. This is pretty clear in one scene where Sofia, trapped in her recording studio, watches as Paul stands on the other side of the glass, casually rambling about their wedding venue like he’s just planning a normal day.

(Image credit: Magnet Releasing)

If it weren’t for Ray Nicholson pouring his heart and soul into this performance, “Borderline” wouldn’t be nearly as effective. He keeps things interesting and unpredictable, especially when the pacing slows down.

Samara Weaving holds her own as a strong lead, but with little character exploration, it’s hard to fully connect with her. That said, you can’t help but root for her given the absurd situation she’s thrown into.

More than anything, “Borderline” just lets loose. It’s clear that Jimmy Warden was riding a wave of chaotic energy when he wrote the script. This isn’t a movie that aims to create deeply layered characters or sneak in hidden messages. It’s a straightforward, adrenaline-fueled premise anchored by Nicholson’s charming unease. Throw in a groovy ’90s soundtrack, and you get a movie that feels like a fever dream in the best way possible.

This is exactly why I urge you to watch “Borderline” on the big screen. The chaotic visuals, drawn-out fight sequences, and the perfectly curated (and on theme) soundtrack will feel way more effective when you’re fully immersed in a theater. It deserves to be seen in all its unhinged glory on the biggest screen possible.

‘Borderline’ is now in theaters (and streaming)

(Image credit: Magnet Releasing)

“Borderline” is a blast, and I’d recommend it to anyone looking for thrills and a good laugh. By the time the wedding scene rolls around near the end, your stomach will probably hurt from laughing. I'm keeping my lips sealed just so you can experience the surprise to its fullest.

But I do want to point out that this isn’t a masterpiece. The pacing is a bit of a hurdle, with the real action kicking in around the halfway mark, and the lack of character exploration might leave some viewers wanting more.

It also feels like it’s missing a little something — an extra jolt to push it over the edge (maybe that's because I simply watched it at home). Still, it does exactly what it sets out to do: keep you on your toes and make you laugh.

You can now purchase “Borderline” on digital platforms like Amazon and Apple TV. However, as mentioned before, seeing it on the big screen is the way to go —because some movies are meant to borderline on insanity in the best way possible.