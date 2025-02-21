One of my favorite Netflix shows is streaming for free on YouTube — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

I wholeheartedly rank Netflix's "Pokémon Concierge" among one of the very best video game adaptations out there, and now the show's been made available to stream for free, I'm keen to sing its praises once again.

This charming stop-motion animation miniseries has been available on Netflix since the end of 2023, and from today (Friday, Feb. 21), episodes of "Pokémon Concierge" are streaming on YouTube, no streaming service subscription required (h/t NintendoLife).

Episodes are being released sequentially, and you can already find the first one online via Pokémon's official YouTube channels. Be warned, though, that the show won't be free for long.

Each "Pokémon Concierge" episode will only be available on YouTube until Sunday, March 9, 2025. After that, the series will become a Netflix exclusive.

If you're looking for some easy viewing over the coming weeks, I couldn't recommend "Pokémon Concierge" more, and I'm not the only one, either: it's earned a rare perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Below, you can find out exactly why I love this show so much and why I think "Pokémon Concierge" deserves to be your next TV getaway.

What is 'Pokémon Concierge' about?

Pokémon Concierge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Pokémon Concierge" was Netflix's first collaboration with The Pokémon Company, but it's a different beast compared to the long-running anime series based on the monster-catching franchise.

Instead of following anyone on a quest to become the next Pokémon master, this adorable stop-motion project from dwarf studios invites us to unwind at the Pokémon Resort.

We follow down on her luck Haru. Looking for a fresh start, she takes up a job as a concierge at the hotel and sets about how best to care for her guests. In doing so, she ends up learning about friendship, adventure (of the lowest-stake variety), and about herself.

Why you should watch 'Pokémon Concierge' now

(Image credit: Netflix)

I think the main reason I love "Pokémon Concierge" is because it's refreshingly low-stakes entertainment. That may not sound like the pitch for your next must-watch; typically, at Tom's Guide, we often talk about high-octane action flicks, dark and gripping thrillers, or laugh-out-loud comedies.

"Pokémon Concierge", as you might have guessed by that trailer, is not that kind of show. What it is, however, is cozy viewing. With its breezy, simple antics, it's like an antidote to all the noise and stress of daily life. In other words, it's peak comfort viewing.

The vibe is "relaxing tropical getaway," and "Pokémon Concierge" nails the kind of silly whimsical tone that it's shooting for. It's a silly, soothing show that is perfect viewing to escape from the stresses of everyday life and the colder months, and that's coming from someone who has largely grown out of their Pokémon phase, save for playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Nevertheless, the adorably fuzzy renderings of Pikachu, Psyduck, and the other 'Mon are the extra-special additions that make this stand out. Sure, Dwarf Studios' stop-motion work is seriously impressive across the board, but having these extra expressive critters on hand causing trouble is what really makes it come alive. Well, that and the show's incredibly catchy city-pop theme song from Mariya Takeuchi.

Are we getting 'Pokémon Concierge' season 2?

(Image credit: Netflix)

I've got good news on this front. Last year, we learned that the series had been renewed, meaning we can look forward to more adventures at the Pokémon Resort.

"Pokémon Concierge" season 2 was announced last February, which hopefully means some good progress has been made on the show already and that its return isn't far away.

If you've already streamed "Pokémon Concierge" and need something new to watch, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows for many more streaming recommendations while waiting for Haru and Co.'s return.