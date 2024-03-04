New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (March 4-10)

We've somehow rolled right on into March, and things are starting to heat up on Netflix. A ton of great new shows and movies are new on Netflix this week, including the gritty "Damsel," starring Millie Bobby Brown.

"Damsel" puts Brown in the role of jilted princess Elodie, who finds herself betrayed and left for dead by Prime Charming, as she realizes there's no one coming to save her. If she wants to live, she's going to have to do it all herself.

There's also "The Gentlemen," a new series spinoff of Guy Ritchie's 2020 film that's set in the heart of London's East End. It introduces the Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, who finds himself embroiled in one of London's biggest crime networks.

But there's even more where that came from. Now that we're deep in March, there's plenty to sink your teeth into on the streaming platform. To see the rest of what's coming to the service, be sure to check out our complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week below.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping'

This harrowing docuseries delves into the dark underbelly of the troubled teen industry. At The Academy at Ivy Ridge, a woman haunted by her past there works toexpose the systemic abuse and exploitation behind a facade of rehabilitation. Through personal accounts and expert interviews, this series sheds some light on previous attendees' past traumas and a nationwide network of programs that continue to put America's youth at risk at similar "institutions".

Watch on Netflix starting March 6

'Supersex'

This series explores the life of Italian porn star Rocco Siffredi as it traces his career through the beginning, delves into the intricacies of his family life and his eventual transformation from an ordinary man into a legend of the industry. Through a narrative that spans from his early days to becoming one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, Rocco becomes a larger-than-life personality with vulnerabilities that make him feel a little more like a family friend — just one who has a lot of sex on screen.

Watch on Netflix starting March 6

'The Signal'

When astronaut Paula (Peri Baumeister) disappears en route from the ISS to a long-awaited reunion with her loved ones, her absence sends shockwaves through the lives of her husband Sven (Florian David Fitz) and daughter Charlie (Yuna Bennett). The family tries to work through Paula's vanishing while being drawn into a wb of dangerous secrets. Each clue they unearth about Paula's last days in space pulls them closer to a revelation that could alter the course of humanity.

Watch on Netflix starting March 7

'The Gentlemen'

This new TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie's 2020 film is an entirely new story that follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James), the Duke of Halstead. Estranged from his aristocratic roots, Eddie finds an unlikely home in the gritty criminal empire of Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) in London's East End. Alongside him, Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) is the fashionable head of the family's illicit operations. The group seems to fit together seamlessly as it tackles the underground crime network of London, but only until they begin to crumble.

Watch on Netflix starting March 7

'Damsel'

Millie Bobby Brown is Elodie, a storybook princess who's ready to rewrite her own story instead of waiting for a man to do it for her. When her Prince Charming betrays her, offering her as a sacrifice to a fearsome dragon, Elodie finds out it's up to her to save herself if she wants to live. This isn’t your typical "Once upon a time…" narrative, and it puts the "Stranger Things" actress in situations where it becomes clear that there are no true damsels in distress — just strong women who can save themselves.

Watch on Netflix starting March 8

Everything new on Netflix: March 4-10

MARCH 4

Hot Wheels Let's Race (Netflix Family)

Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers.

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

MARCH 5

Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) (Netflix Comedy)

Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby hosts an extraordinary global comedy special. Curated by Gadsby, the show brings together a line-up of the world’s absolute funniest genderqueer comedians. Recorded at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre, the special features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha.

MARCH 6

Full Swing: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

A shocking merger shakes up the golf world as the players prepare for the biennial Ryder Cup competition in Rome — and another tense year on the course.

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping (Netflix Documentary)

Years after being sent to a disciplinary school, a woman still haunted by her experiences exposes the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry.

Supersex (IT) (Netflix Series)

Inspired by true events, this is the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world's greatest porn star.

MARCH 7

The Gentlemen (GB) (Netflix Series)

When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire — and its proprietors aren't going anywhere.

I Am Woman

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) (Netflix Family)

Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon — and Poké Balls — they've never seen before!

The Signal (DE) (Netflix Series)

A missing astronaut sets her family on a frantic hunt for answers. But the more they uncover, the greater the threat becomes to them — and the world.

MARCH 8

Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) (Netflix Series)

Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America's largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000.

Damsel (Netflix Film)

A young woman's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she's offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

MARCH 9

Queen of Tears (KR) (Netflix Series)

The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis — until love miraculously begins to bloom again.

Leaving Netflix This Week

No titles are leaving Netflix this week