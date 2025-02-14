Netflix is reportedly developing a live-action Dungeons & Dragons show — here's why I'm conflicted

Netflix looks to have made another big bet on fantasy entertainment. "The Witcher" still has a couple of seasons to go, but the streamer's turned to another heavy-hitter of the genre: Dungeons & Dragons.

According to Deadline, the streaming service is developing "The Forgotten Realms," a live-action TV series set in the iconic tabletop role-playing game's well-known realm of magic and monsters. It was the same world where 2023's fantasy action-comedy "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" took place.

The publication's sources explain that the project comes from Shawn Levy (who is currently working on "Stranger Things" season 5), writer-showrunner Drew Crevello, and Hasbro Entertainment.

This isn't the first time we've heard of such a show; Paramount Plus had previously ordered a live-action D&D series — with Crevello also on board — though the streamer revealed it was no longer moving forward in 2024, and Hasbro subsequently embarked on a "creative update" for the project.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Details about "The Forgotten Realms" are fairly light, right now. The main thing we know comes from Deadline's report, which confirms the show's based on a brand new concept "not related to the past D&D development with ["Red Notice" director Rawon Marshall] Thurber or the "Honor Among Thieves" movie."

At this early stage, I'm definitely intrigued by "The Forgotten Realms." As a lifelong fan of all things fantasy, I've rolled my fair share of D20s, and I am well aware of the vast storytelling possibilities offered by a game like Dungeons & Dragons.

With the right cast and tone, I can see how it could end up being Netflix's next big fantasy franchise. Nevertheless, I can't help but see this announcement as a tad bittersweet, for one big reason; "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" was great.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why I loved 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' so much

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

While Baldur's Gate 3 is now likely viewed as the high watermark for D&D media, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" was a very solid translation of the game.

It was both action-packed with silly swords and sorcery entertainment, with a party full of loveable misfits ranging from Regé-Jean Page's scene-stealing Paladin, Xenk and Hugh Grant's glib rogue, Forge Fitzwilliam through to Michelle Rodriguez's uber-tough barbarian Holga and their loveable leader, bumbling Bard Elgin Darvis (Chris Pine).

The story itself was a tad messy, but the movie was way more than a vehicle for references; it was a very funny romp that clearly adored the source material it sprang from, making full use of it in a variety of engaging set-piece moments.

If you've never seen it, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is streaming on Paramount Plus, and I'm confident that viewers will enjoy what's there, whether they're die-hard D&D fans or not. I've returned to it several times already and it remains one of my favorite new movies of the last couple of years.

It may not have been a box office smash, but I've spent the last two years hoping that we hadn't seen the last of Elgin's adventures. Sadly, this new "Forgotten Realms" report all but confirms that won't be the case.

Nevertheless, I'm going to try and remain optimistic that this new project will manage to capture the essence of the game in the same way, and that the adventuring party that Hasbro and co. assembles for "The Forgotten Realms" will be as entertaining to watch. Hopefully, more details about the project will come our way soon.

In the meantime, if news of a new Dungeons & Dragons series has you looking for more fantasy fun, be sure to read through our guide to the best fantasy shows on Netflix you can stream right now.