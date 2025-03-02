Netflix just got one of the most intense drama movies of the last five years — and it’s 97% on Rotten Tomatoes

With a playful name like “How to Have Sex,” you might initially assume this new to Netflix drama movie is a playful romantic comedy about a hapless singleton experiencing the trials and tribulations of modern dating. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, this is an emotionally searing British drama, and you absolutely need to stream it right now.

As noted, “How to Have Sex” has just arrived on Netflix this month. The streaming service added the 2023 drama to its move library over the weekend (on Sunday, March 2). While I’m still emotionally preparing myself for a rewatch, I’m thrilled that its arrival on the world's biggest streaming platform should give it a much-deserved second wave of attention and interest.

I can’t pretend that “How to Have Sex” is the most entertaining movie added to Netflix in March but I can promise it’s among the most impactful, and crucially one of the highest-quality (there’s a reason it has a near-perfect score over on Rotten Tomatoes). So, here’s why you need to stream it.

What is ‘How to Have Sex’ about?

‘How to Have Sex’ centers on a rite-of-passage holiday for three teenage best friends: Tara (Mia McKenna-Bruce), Skye (Lara Peake) and Em (Enva Lewis). The trio is jetting off to sunny Malia on the Greek island of Crete for a week of drinking, clubbing, hooking up and decisions they'll probably regret later on.

The movie’s focus is on Tara, the least sexually experienced of the group, and throughout the vacation, she faces social and sexual pressures, and also questions of consent. She also struggles with what her future will hold when the summer comes to an end. “How to Have Sex” may be framed through the eyes of a teenage girl but it’s frighteningly relatable for pretty much anybody.

‘How to Have Sex’ is an impeccable coming-of-age drama

(Image credit: BFA / Alamy Stock Photo / Film4 / BFI / Mubi)

For the avoidance of doubt, I am not, nor have I ever been, a teenage girl. And I’ve never been to Malia either (electronic music and blue-colored cocktails aren’t my jam), but what makes “How to Have Sex” so darn powerful is the intense relatability even if your life path hasn’t directly mirrored the experiences depicted on screen. That’s the sign of a very special film.

Across the movie’s 91-minute runtime, we see Tara experience — or perhaps more accurately, endure — social humiliation, crippling awkwardness and extreme self-doubt, common adolescent touchstones for many people. And when watching “How to Have Sex” in theaters upon its release, I found it almost impossible not to be transported back to my younger self.

Because the movie rests so heavily on viewers sympathizing with, and relating to, the character of Tara, “How to Have Sex” would have fallen apart if its lead wasn’t up to the task. Fortunately, in Mia McKenna-Bruce, director Molly Manning Walker found a real gem. The character of Tara is likable right out of the gate, and most impressively McKenna-Bruce manages to convey so much of the character’s pain and inner turmoil without even using words.

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo / Film4 / BFI / Mubi)

The dynamic among the three friends is also fascinating. Tara is treated as the "baby" of the group, particularly by Lara Peake's Skye, and the latter's mocking can be pretty cruel. The moments where Tara's supposed friend insults her under the guise of a joke will infuriate anybody who's experienced the same. Plus, I want to shout out the supporting character of Badger (Shaun Thomas), an easy-going guy with a soft spot for Tara. He's hugely flawed but also likable.

I should warn you at this point that “How to Have Sex” goes beyond social awkwardness and heightened teenage angst. I’m eager to avoid spoilers, but the movie incorporates scenes of sexual violence, and these sequences are so harrowing you might find yourself wanting to pause just to take a moment. There’s no denying that “How to Have Sex” can often be an extremely tough watch, but it’s also deeply powerful, emotionally resonant and absolutely vital.

'How to Have Sex' reviews — critics were blown away by this movie

(Image credit: Lifestyle pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / Film4 / BFI / Mubi)

I’m not the only viewer who connected with “How to Have Sex." The movie currently holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And that almost-perfect percentage comes from just shy of 150 reviews, so it’s not a small sample either. Naturally, it's enough to earn a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval.

Isaac Feldberg of RogerEbert.com said, “["How to Have Sex'] is fresh, passionate, and remarkably assured filmmaking, made with ample energy and even more exhilarating clarity of vision.” Meanwhile, Anna Smith of Time Out described the movie as “a wild and fun ride, whose sober moments are as important as they are uncomfortable.” I agree with that second part.

Lindsey Bahr of the Associated Press praised the movie’s lead actress: “Walker often lets the camera linger on McKenna-Bruce’s face and eyes that convey all the things she can’t find the words for. It is a shattering performance and made all the more devastating because it’s so subtle." Jessica Kiang of the L.A. Times called it “A different kind of Greek tragedy.”

In fact, “How to Have Sex” was so well-received by professional reviewers, that on Rotten Tomatoes, not a single ‘Top Critic’ has given it a negative review. However, I should point out, that its audience score is lower at just 64%, but this doesn’t surprise me. This is a heavy watch, and I suspect some viewers may not have known what sort of movie they were in for before clicking play.

Stream ‘How to Have Sex’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Lifestyle pictures / Alamy Stock Photo / BFI / Film4 / Mubi)

“How to Have Sex” may not be the Netflix movie you turn to when you’re looking for something light and breezy, or want a proper comfortable watch, but if you’re in the right headspace for an emotionally devastating drama, you shouldn’t miss out on this remarkable film. It’s so much more than merely a flick about British teenagers taking a boozy vacation. It’s raw and relatable.

The movie also marks the directorial debut of Molly Manning Walker, and based on this evidence presented here I’ll be keeping a close eye out for whatever she does next. Here’s hoping her first movie can get a little more attention now that it’s streaming on Netflix U.S. because it really does deserve more eyes on it. And the conversations it will spark are extremely valuable.

