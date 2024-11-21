Netflix just dropped a trailer for Prince Harry’s new show — here’s what you need to know

Prince Harry is back in the spotlight, but this time it’s not for royal duties or memoir revelations. Netflix has just dropped the trailer for “Polo," a new docuseries set to premiere next month.

The show provides an in-depth look at the world of polo, a sport often synonymous with prestige and tradition, but here it’s framed through a more emotional lens. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are the executive producers.

When speaking with Netflix about the show, they said it “offers audiences an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look into the passion and determination driving some of the world’s elite polo players, revealing the grit behind the glamor. We’re proud to showcase the true depth and spirit of the sport — and the intensity of its high-stakes moments.”

This new trailer seems to show exactly that. “Polo is not just a sport,” a voiceover says. “Polo is a lifestyle. We eat, we breathe, we sleep polo.”

It also teases more about why these polo players are so passionate about the sport: “Imagine going on a horse at 35 miles an hour as someone is coming at you full speed. It’s the adrenaline that goes through your body — it’s addicting.”

So, if you’re curious to learn more about this upcoming docuseries, here’s everything you need to know about “Polo” and when it’s coming to the streaming service.

What is ‘Polo’ about?

Polo | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix released a synopsis that reads: “Polo is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who's made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time — they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title.”

The five-part series delves into the lives of elite polo players as they vie for victory in the prestigious U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Viewers will gain an insider’s perspective on the intense commitment and exceptional abilities required to excel in one of the world’s most challenging and refined sports.

It will focus on specific professionals who have their own stories to tell, like Adolfo Cambiaso and his son Poroto, Louis Devaleix, Timmy Dutta, Keko Magrini and Nacho Figueras.

When is ‘Polo’ coming to Netflix?

“Polo” will make its global debut on Netflix on December 10, 2024. Whether you’re interested in the world of polo or simply curious about the culture behind this elegant sport, “Polo” could be one to add to your watchlist next month.

Stream “Polo” on Netflix starting December 10.