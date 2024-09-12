This sci-fi adventure is now my most anticipated movie of 2024 — and it just scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

For me, "Alien: Romulus" will always be my favorite movie of the year — I mean, how do you top that masterpiece? But with it having been out for almost a month, I’ve been looking for something new to get excited about. As soon as I watched the first trailer for "The Wild Robot", I was hooked. Now that it’s scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s officially my top contender for the most anticipated movie of 2024.

From what I’ve seen so far, I’m already prepared for "The Wild Robot" to make me laugh, cry and feel all the things. The trailer gave me major heartstring-tugging vibes, and I can already tell it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster. Tissues are definitely going to be a must!

If "The Wild Robot" has caught your eye and you're curious to know more before grabbing your theater tickets, you’re in the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie, along with what critics are saying about it…

What is 'The Wild Robot' about?

THE WILD ROBOT | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"The Wild Robot" is based on the popular children's novel by Peter Brown. The story follows a robot named Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) who wakes up on a remote, wild island after being shipwrecked. With no memory of how she got there, Roz must figure out how to survive in this unfamiliar environment. Over time, she learns to adapt to the island by observing the animals and nature around her, eventually forming friendships with the animals and becoming a part of the natural world.

At its core, the movie explores the idea of finding a place where one belongs. It focuses on Roz's journey of self-discovery, as she learns what it means to live in harmony with the environment while facing various challenges and dangers along the way.

'The Wild Robot' could be one of the best animations of the past decade

It's not every day you come across an animated movie that seems poised to leave a lasting mark on the genre, but "The Wild Robot" has all the makings of a true standout. From the stunning visuals shown in the trailers to the heartfelt story adapted from Peter Brown's beloved book, everything about this movie screams "instant classic."

If early reviews and that 100% Rotten Tomatoes score are any indication, "The Wild Robot" has the potential to be one of the most memorable animated movies in years — maybe even of the decade (critics seem to agree).

Kate Erbland from indieWire said: "It looks so gorgeous and the homespun adds to its appeal. A warm little gem of a film that’s both a throwback and a push forward. Too early to ask for two more?" Meanwhile, RogerEbert’s Brian Tallerico stated that "One could watch The Wild Robot with the sound off entirely and still have a rewarding experience — turn it on and you have one of the best animated films of the decade."

Dan Bayer from Next Best Picture was also very fond of this movie: "It’s clear that everyone behind the film respects their audience, no matter their age, resulting in a movie that is superbly crafted and deeply resonant on multiple levels. The emotions felt while watching will stick with you long after it’s over."

You have to watch 'The Wild Robot' on the big screen

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

If there’s one thing I can’t stress enough, it’s that "The Wild Robot" is clearly made for the big screen. This movie is going to hit harder when you’re fully immersed in a theater. The grand scale of nature, paired with the heartwarming (and probably heart-wrenching) story, deserves to be experienced with the kind of sound and visuals only the big screen can offer.

For those who need more convincing, "The Wild Robot" features an impressive voice cast alongside Lupita Nyong'o, including big names like Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill, Kit Connor and Catherine O'Hara.

"The Wild Robot" lands in theaters on September 27, 2024. If you can’t wait, check out these five best animated shows of 2024 on Netflix, Disney Plus and more. You can also stream some of the best family movies on Netflix .