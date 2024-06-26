I can't wait for 'The Bear' season 3 — and now I don't have to thanks to this last-minute release date change

I have been looking forward to "The Bear" season 3 ever since it was renewed. In my eyes, the acclaimed FX drama deserves every bit of praise it's earned since the series launched in 2022.

The first two seasons were a real recipe for success, dishing up two seasons of incredibly compelling TV by mixing intelligent, emotive writing and excellent ensemble performances. After 18 episodes' worth of top entertainment, I've had no doubt in my mind that "The Bear" season 3 would serve up another round of great television, so I've been counting down the days to its June 27 release date.

All plans are off the table; I'll be seated on my couch, ready to see whatever challenges Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edibiri), and the rest of the team will inevitably face this time around.

If you've got a similar appetite for more from the Emmy-winning series, you'll be pleased to know that "The Bear" season 3 is premiering a little earlier than expected. At the start of the week, FX confirmed that they'd be bringing the show's release date forward three hours.

This means that all ten episodes of the Hulu series will now be available to stream All ten episodes of "The Bear" season 3 will now arrive tonight (Wednesday, June 26) at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET.

Not in the U.S.? Don't worry: FX has confirmed the full series will drop 'at the new time' on Disney Plus in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, the Philippines, and Hong Kong, launching in other territories 'at a later date'.

What is "The Bear" season 3 about?

If you're yet to check it out, "The Bear" revolves around a family-run Chicago sandwich shop. After his older brother takes his own life, fine-dining chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto leaves the fine dining world behind to take over The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

While trying to process his own pain, he's juggling the stress of managing the restaurant, handling debts and dealing with staff who strain against his new methods of running the place.

*Spoilers*

In the third season, Carmy, Sydney, and manager Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are doing all they can to elevate the newly renovated restaurant, which they've transformed into a fine-dining joint known as "The Bear."

Per the synopsis, the new chapter will 'propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together'. The team will welcome new members, but everyone on staff will face bigger challenges as they continue to fight for higher standards... and struggle to stay in business.

Is "The Bear" worth watching?

The short answer... is yes. 100%. Absolutely. If you're yet to experience "The Bear", I couldn't recommend it enough; Christopher Storer's creation has been one of my favorite shows of the past two years, chiefly because it succeeds on both fronts as a comedy-drama.

Yes, "The Bear" manages to find the laughs in what is clearly an intensely stressful environment, but it does so while deftly handling a variety of sensitive topics and navigating deep, relatable relationships. I wouldn't want to spoil too much of what happens to each member of the team, because so much of the joy comes in experiencing each of the characters' individual stories.

"The Bear" takes us to a powder-keg environment but uses the restaurant setting as a springboard to examine issues like grief, anxiety, family ties, business woes, and more. I defy anyone to not get wrapped up in it.

If you don't want to take my word for it, the show has a near-perfect 99% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus for "The Bear" season 1 reads: "Like an expertly confected sandwich, The Bear assembles a perfect melange of ingredients and stacks them for optimal satisfaction — and thankfully keeps the crust-iness for extra flavor."

The show's critical reception is matched by serious success on the awards circuit. The first two seasons have earned (among others) no less than ten Emmys, and four wins at the Golden Globes, including the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2023.