Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

There are several options in the Hulu top 10 shows this week worth watching.

Hulu is one of the best streaming services around, in no small part because it offers tons of great TV shows. This week, I've picked three trending in the top 10 worth checking out now.

Top of the list is "Paradise," which is my favorite show of the year so far. But there's also a new docuseries about a popular YouTube channel and a longstanding network drama worth checking out.

So without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, March 12.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'Paradise'

Paradise | Second Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

As I mentioned already, "Paradise" is officially my best show of the year so far. This Hulu original political thriller was excellent from start to finish, and the season finale was a well-executed wrap-up that simultaneously propelled us into season 2.

The show stars Sterling K. Brown as Secret Service Special Agent Xavier Collins, one of the members of U.S. President Cal Bradford's (James Marsden) protection detail. Things take a shocking turn almost immediately, with the reveal that President Bradford has been assassinated in his own home while everyone is sleeping.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But that moment happens in the show's opening minutes, and it's far from the only twist of the series so far. Throughout the first season, the show takes shocking turn after shocking turn into a dark conspiracy and harrowing story.

Watch on Hulu

'Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke'

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

To the outside world, Ruby Franke was a successful Mormon YouTuber with the channel "8 Passengers." The channel showed off the Frankes' large family of eight and had a peak subscriber count of 2.5 million.

But when the camera was off, things were far from happy. Ruby was allegedly abusive to her children and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt made things even worse. Both were arrested and pled guilty to several counts of aggravated child abuse.

Hulu's shocking three-part docuseries "Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" goes in-depth with the family about the harrowing events, examining the allegations of abuse and what went wrong. Stream the entire series now.

Watch on Hulu

'9-1-1'

9-1-1 Season 8 Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

"9-1-1" is one of several shows from prodigious TV producer Ryan Murphy, but at eight seasons and counting, it's undoubtedly one of his biggest hits.

The show is a procedural drama like "Law and Order" and "Chicago Fire," and follows the lives of several Los Angeles first responders: police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and 9-1-1 dispatchers.

But while it features a large ensemble cast it still features a major star at the top of the call sheet. Angela Bassett stars as Athena Grant, an LAPD patrol sergeant and wife of fellow main character Bobby's Nash, an LAFD station captain.

Season 8 is in full swing, with episode 9 just hitting Hulu this week. Start watching now to catch up.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"American Idol" "Paradise" "Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke" "9-1-1" "The Kardashians" "General Hospital" "Grey's Anatomy" "The Bachelor" "Family Guy" "Hellboy: The Crooked Man" "Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna" "ABC 20/20" "Abbott Elementary" "Ratatouille" "Doctor Odyssey"